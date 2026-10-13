How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd: live stream Champions League 2026/27 game from anywhere, team news

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams

There's no end in sight for Man Utd's abysmal run of form, with Atletico Madrid in superb touch going into their Champions League 2026/27 clash at Estadio Metropolitano this evening.

Michael Carrick's men are winless in four across all competitions, their latest misadventure resulting in an embarrassing 1-1 home draw against 10-man Tottenham, whereas Diego Simeone has steered Atleti to four straight victories, a run that includes a rousing upset of arch city foes Real Madrid, to sit second in La Liga.

El Cholo will see tonight's tie as an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Rojiblanco fans are yet to forgive wantaway striker Julian Alvarez, while Atletico haven't won any of their 11 previous UCL group stage/league phase fixtures against English opposition, despite being their knockout scourge.

The former Man City man bagging the winner against his old cross-town rivals? That would be the perfect night, though he's going to have to make his mark from the bench.

Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha were among the goalscorers in the Red Devils' opening-round demolition of Azerbaijani minnows Sabah a month ago, but of that trio, only the Brazilian former Atleti man has found the net again since. All the while, Carrick is edging ever closer to the revolving Old Trafford door – can he save himself by becoming the first United boss to beat Atleti?

Follow our guide below for where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd team news

Atletico Madrid team: Oblak, Llorente, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo, Koke, Cardoso, Simeone, Barrios, Baena, Alvarez, Kang

Subs: Musso, Mendoza, Sorloth, Lookman, David, Ortiz, Pubill, Hjulmand, Le Normand, Litbua, Martinez, Castillo

Man Utd team: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Andrey Santos, Baleba, Tielemans, Fernandes, Rashford, Mbeumo

Subs: Darlow, Mee, De Ligt, Maguire, Mount, Cunha, Zirkzee, Amad, Lacey, T Fletcher, Amass, Armer

How can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd for free?

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd is locked behind a paywall, but in the Amazon Prime 30-day trial will let viewers based in the UK tune in for free.

In the US, meanwhile, the Walmart Plus 30-day trial will let you tune in for $1.

If you live in Turkey, you can watch the game for free on tabii.

If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd coverage. More details below...

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPN for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams in the US

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd is being shown on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. A Premium package is available from $13.99.

However, you can access Paramount+ Premium virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside the US right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the UCL game.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

The Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd game is being shown on Prime Video in the UK.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year and includes Prime Video, plus free same-day delivery and early access to discounts, but new users get a 30-day FREE trial as standard.

Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd as if you were back home.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams in Australia

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia, which costs AU$20/month on top of a AU$9.99/month Stan base plan.

Fans travelling abroad can access their preferred UCL stream by using NordVPN.

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd: Need to know

What time does Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd kick off? Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 13 October. That's 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 6am AEDT (on Wednesday) in Australia.

What is the Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd head-to-head?

Atletico Madrid have won two of their four previous encounters with Man Utd. The Red Devils have won none, and the other two ended in draws.