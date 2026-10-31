How to watch AC Milan vs Inter: live stream Serie A game for free from anywhere
The Rossoneri are unbeaten in seven against table-toppers Inter
Watch AC Milan vs Inter live streams
We're in for a wild first Derby della Madonnina of the season, with AC and Inter each in the grips of a crippling injury crisis. Five Rossoneri starters look set to miss out, including top-scorer Adrien Rabiot, while Lautaro Martinez, seventh on the Milan Derby's all-time goal chart, heads the Nerazzurri's absentees.
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AC Milan vs Inter
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7:45pm GMT – Sat, 31 Oct
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Free stream
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BBC iPlayer (UK)
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WATCH ANYWHERE
With Ruben Loftus-Cheek also sidelined, Ruben Amorim had to turn to 41-year-old Luka Modric against Serie A strugglers Bologna in midweek. It didn't go well. AC Milan suffered a 4-2 hammering at home, their first league defeat of the campaign, to slip out of the top four.
Youngster Alphadjo Cisse was the lone bright spark, the 20-year-old scoring twice to help fill the void left by Rabiot and Diego Moreira. AC Milan need much more from Omari Hutchinson and record signing Goncalo Ramos, who have just three league goals between them.
Inter are the benchmark, but they're wobbling. They needed a stoppage-time rescue act to down Fiorentina last weekend, before a pair of own goals bailed them out against bottom-of-the-league Venezia in midweek. Cristian Chivu, notably, played top-scorer Marcus Thuram for the full 90, which suggests that Pio Esposito isn't match-fit.
Although AC haven't finished above their city rivals in the league since 2021/22, they're unbeaten in seven consecutive derbies and have won each of the past three.
Read on as we explain how to watch AC Milan vs Inter for free.
How can I watch AC Milan vs Inter for free?
AC Milan vs Inter is being shown on free-to-air BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
It will also be available for free on DAZN in the UK and on CBS Sports Golazo Network in the US.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the Derby della Madonnina for free as if you were right at home.
Watch AC Milan vs Inter live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular AC Milan vs Inter live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get around this.
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Watch AC Milan vs Inter live streams in the US
In the US, the AC Milan vs Inter game is being shown on Paramount+ as well as the free CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Paramount+ starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year, and is also home to Champions League soccer and the NFL. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.
Abroad for the match? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Serie A game.
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Watch AC Milan vs Inter live streams in the UK
In the UK, AC Milan vs Inter is free-to-air on BBC Two, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.
All you have to do is sign up with your email address, date of birth and UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB), and confirm that you have a TV license.
Away from home? Unlock your free AC Milan vs Inter stream with NordVPN.
Watch AC Milan vs Inter live streams in Australia
beIN Sports 2 is showing AC Milan vs Inter in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.
A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year. beIN Sports is also available as a Prime Video add‑on costing AU$16.99/month.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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