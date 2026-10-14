Man City vs PSG free streams: How to watch Champions League 2026/27 game online from anywhere, team news

Man City vs PSG: match preview

Matchweek 2 in the Champions League 2026/27 has delivered a heavyweight clash as Premier League giants Man City take on two-time reigning champions PSG. Both sides earned victories in their opening fixtures and will be determined to claim a statement win at the Etihad Stadium.

A lot has changed since Man City beat Porto 2-0 last month, with their very participation in the Champions League going forward hanging in the balance after a guilty verdict over financial wrongdoing. However, with the appeal process underway into allegations his club deny, Enzo Maresca and his charges are solely focused on delivering positive results on the pitch. They did just that at Anfield courtesy of a thumping 3-0 win over Liverpool, and will be determined to deliver another statement victory, this time over the two-time defending champions.

PSG will be equally motivated to gain all three points prove to the rest of Europe that they remain a dominant force. Luis Enrique’s side have not enjoyed the best start to the season and currently sit sixth in Ligue 1. Yet there are signs they are hitting their stride. Since beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League, they have won three league games in a row, including a 3-1 triumph over Le Mans at the weekend in which Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came off the bench to score.

With so much attacking talent on show, it should be a blockbuster clash, and you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. So check out below for how to watch Man City vs PSG live streams with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Man City vs PSG 8pm BST – Wed, 14 Oct Free streams RTE Player (IRL) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

Can I watch Man City vs PSG for FREE? Yes. Man City vs PSG live streams will be shown for FREE on RTE2 in the Republic of Ireland and via the RTE Player streaming service. This doesn't require an account sign-up or any subscription. Abroad? Unlock your free Champions League stream with NordVPN.

Man City vs PSG team news

Man City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Bettinelli, Rulli, Ndiaye, Kovacic, Ait-Nouri, Reis, Nunes, Bouaddi, O'Reilly, Allan, Foden, Lewis.

PSG XI: Safonov, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Doue, Dembele, Akliouche

Subs: Beraldo, Kvaratskhelia, Zabarnyi, Torres, Digne, L Hernandez, Godts, D Fernandez, Chevalier, Ndjantou, Mouak, Neves.

Watch Man City vs PSG streams from abroad

You won't be able to watch your go-to Man City vs PSG live stream while traveling overseas. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your preferred Champions League live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch Man City vs PSG live in the US

In the USA, the Man City vs PSG live stream will be shown on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus plans start from just $8.99 a month or $89.99 year. And you can get access to the streaming platform for just $1, as it's bundled into a Walmart+ 30-day trial.

On holiday while the game is on? Get NordVPN to access your usual UCL streams.

Watch Man City vs PSG in the UK

TV coverage of Man City vs PSG is available on TNT Sports 1.

You can also live stream thegame on HBO Max, which includes TNT Sports with certain plans. Relevant subscription cost from £30.99 a month on a rolling basis or £25.99 if you commit to a whole year.

Outside the UK for a part of the season? Get NordVPN to access your usual UCL streams.

Watch Man City vs PSG in Australia

Every single Champions League fixture, including Man City vs PSG, is exclusive to streaming service Stan Sport.

To tune in you'll need both a standard Stan package (from $9.99 a month) and the Stan Sport add-on (a further $20). Stan Sport also has every single Premier League game available on the platform.

Australian viewers travelling abroad can access their Champions League streams using NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs PSG in Canada

In Canada, the Man City vs PSG game will be shown on the DAZN streaming service.

DAZN's plans start at $24.99 a month if you pay for a year up-front.

NordVPN will give you access to every game on DAZN even when you're overseas!