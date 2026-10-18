How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd: free live stream for Premier League match

Leeds vs Man Utd: match preview

Leeds have had an excellent start to the season. So much so that going into the weekend's fixtures, they found themselves sitting pretty in seventh position just behind Chelsea. Prior to the 2-1 loss at Arsenal last weekend, Daniel Farke's team were boasting two wins and three draws in their last five Premier League matches and will be desperate for a win against their bitter rivals.

The same good form cannot be said of their opponents, Man Utd. In fact, in the six games since the beginning of the season, the Red Devils have only managed to accumulate six points, helped along by a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, but that was way back in August.

Going into the game, the pressure is firmly on the Red Devils, especially given Lisandro Martinez's scathing comments about the club's ownership. Another loss could spell the end of Michael Carrick's tenure, and Leeds would be happy to inflict that blow.

Here's how to watch Leeds vs Man Utd in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

Team News

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Man Utd XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro, Diallo, Tielemans, Santos, Baleba, Fernandes, Mbeumo.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Leeds vs Man Utd 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST on Sunday, October 18. Free Stream CazeTV (Brazil) Streams Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (Australia) WATCH ANYWHERE Unlock with Proton VPN

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd for FREE

Leeds vs Man Utd is available for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel. It won't require a subscription or even a YouTube account.

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Watch Leeds vs Man Utd streams from abroad

The Leeds vs Man Utd gme is being streamed all over the world, but what if you are outside your usual country and can't watch your home stream?

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Watch Leeds vs Man Utd live in the US

In the USA, the Leeds vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on USA Network.



To access USA Network, you can use a variety of cord-cutting options, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV (both carry free trials) and Sling TV.

On holiday while the game is on? Get Proton VPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

Watch Leeds vs Man Utd in the UK

TV coverage of Leeds vs Man Utd is available on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

New customers can get a Sky Sports package for £35 per month or £22 per month if they already have a Sky TV contract. If you want to watch on your laptop, mobile, or tablet, then you can use the Sky Go app.

You can also use a NOW Sports Membership to watch the match, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Outside the UK today? Get Proton VPN to access your Leeds vs Man Utd stream.

Watch Leeds vs Man Utd in Australia

Leeds vs Man Utd is available on Stan Sport in Australia.

To tune in, you'll need both a Standard Stan package (from $9.99 a month) and the Stan Sport add-on (a further $20).

Australian viewers travelling abroad can access this game using Proton VPN.

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