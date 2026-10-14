Sony WH-CH530 vs Sony WH-CH520: what are the differences between these two budget headphones?

Lord Byron once said, “Always laugh when you can; it is cheap medicine.” Nice though the Baron poet’s advice is, some circumstances simply aren’t fit for a giggle. In such cases, a cheap, top-notch pair of headphones might be a more suitable tonic to your ills.

Sony's five-star WH-CH520 headphones have been sitting pretty as our ‘best cheap’ pair of wireless headphones for a couple of years now. Recently, Sony has released a next-generation sequel in the form of the WH-CH530, which promise “a major sonic boost” on the previous model, for almost the same launch price.

The eagle-eyed among you will be sure to notice that these two budget headphones look almost identical. Their similarities aren’t just cosmetic, either; there is a significant amount of hardware shared between designs – as if choosing a pair of headphones wasn’t complex enough…

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The new Sony WH-CH530 is another five-star success, but what are the differences between the two models, and is it worth the upgrade? We put the two in a side-by-side test to help make your decision.

Sony WH-CH530 vs Sony WH-CH520: price

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The Sony WH-CH530 are yours for £50 / $70 / AU$100. As they are a new pair of headphones, we haven’t yet seen any notable price reductions on them.

A couple of years their senior, the predecessor WH-CH520 launched at £49 / $59 / AU$79, and we have seen sale prices as low as £25 / $34 / $58. For context, that’s about the cost of a new hardback book in all territories – not too shabby for a five-star pair of headphones.

**Winner: Sony WH-CH520**

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Sony WH-CH530 vs Sony WH-CH520: design

Sony WH-CH530 (left) and Sony WH-CH520 (right) (Image credit: Future)

Much has remained the same between these two Sony designs. Besides an inscribed, rather than printed, Sony logo on the headband, a smaller, central power on/off and Bluetooth button and L/R labelling inside the earcups (rather than on the headband), the new WH-CH530 look more or less identical to their predecessors.

The same materials have been used between designs (plastic and pleather), and even the drivers are the same 30mm full-range dynamic variety that we saw in the WH-CH520. In terms of colourways, both headphones come in standard Black, White and Pink options, but Sony has swapped out the Blue, Beige, and Yellow finishes of the older WH-CH520 for new Mint, Cobalt, and Coral finishes for the WH-CH530.

The new headphones weigh around three grams more than the previous model, bringing them to a total weight of approximately 150g, but we would be lying if we said they felt appreciably different on our heads. Both on-ear designs have a reassuringly snug fit that is made more comfortable by pleather ear-cushioning and headband lining.

Both sets of headphones also feature a three-button strip of built-in controls for powering on/off, Bluetooth pairing, skipping forwards and backwards, volume up/down, and answering, ending and rejecting calls. The central button on the WH-CH530 is slightly smaller, but remains easy to locate and makes little difference to the headphones’ easy operation.

So, with very little having changed between designs, we are going to have to call a draw.

**Winner: draw**

Sony WH-CH530 vs Sony WH-CH520: features

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When it comes to features you can expect from a pair of wireless headphones at this price point, we have often found that beggars can’t be choosers. In the case of the WH-CH530, however, there’s a surprisingly ambitious feature set at your disposal.

Wireless connection is via Bluetooth 6.0, with support for Auracast sharing and Google Fast Pair for Android devices. The WH-CH530 also have Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for simultaneous connection to two devices, and are compatible with SBC, AAC and LC3 codecs. LC3 is the standard codec for Bluetooth Low Energy, which uses less power than regular Bluetooth for short-range connections.

Beyond the physical controls available on the right earcup, the WH-CH530 can also be used with Sony’s Connect app. The app features a 10-band equaliser with saveable presets so you can customise the sound, the option to set a maximum volume, a ‘Find Your Equalizer’ hearing test to identify your ideal EQ settings, access to Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) (which improves the quality of lower-res, compressed files), and support for immersive 360 Reality Audio tracks from compatible streaming services.

(Image credit: Future)

The WH-CH520 also do well in terms of features for their price, but don’t quite reach the heights of the newer model. The headphones support the older Bluetooth 5.2 version and multipoint connectivity, plus Fast Pair for Android Devices. Notably, though, they don’t support Auracast and they are compatible only with SBC and AAC codecs.

The older Sonys can also be used with the Sound Connect app. While this grants users access to DSEE, 360 Reality Audio and ‘Find Your Equalizer’ features, the available equaliser includes five, rather than 10 bands, and does not offer the option to limit the maximum volume.

When it comes to battery life, both headphones boast impressive figures, with the WH-CH530 pulling just ahead, at a maximum of 55 hours of music playback compared with the WH-CH520’s 50 hours. Both headphones charge via USB-C and can run for an hour and a half on a three-minute quick charge. Neither set accepts wired audio.

Of course, neither the CH520 nor the new CH530 feature active noise-cancellation; if you do want ANC powers, you'll have to pay extra for Sony's step-up CH-730N headphones.

For the longer battery life and the wider spread of features, the WH-CH530 takes the lead here.

**Winner: Sony WH-CH530**

Sony WH-CH530 vs Sony WH-CH520: sound

(Image credit: Future)

Given that these on-ear headphones are so similar in design, it comes as no surprise that they have a lot in common in terms of their sonic character.

Both Sony models deliver a balanced and engaging listening experience. The bass is deep and solid, while the midrange is highly detailed, with the WH-CH530 offering a touch of extra clarity and expression.

High frequencies are handled by both headphones with impressive control for this price point. Even the jangly, aggressive guitars of 1970s punk rock stay smooth and clear without sounding shrill, while retaining all of the raw power and energy we would hope for.

But there are crucial differences between these headphones. Namely, the digital signal-processing tweaks that Sony has made to the WH-CH530 have resulted in a marked improvement in dynamics and rhythmic drive.

In our review, we describe the WH-CH530 as “sensitive enough to convey subtle shifts in volume” while also sounding “animated and impactful” during pieces with a wider dynamic range. Compared with the WH-CH520, which we thought sounded “a little inhibited”, the improvement here is obvious.

(Image credit: Future)

Although both headphones lack somewhat in terms of headroom, which is not altogether unusual at the budget price, this is to a much lesser extent for the newer model.

Rhythmically, too, the WH-CH530 outperform their predecessor. While testing, we “find ourselves pulled into the songs we listen to, toes tapping and heads bobbing” thanks to an appropriately robust sense of rhythmic drive. Compared with their older sibling, the new headphones give songs a healthy dose of additional punch.

While both headphones feature the same drivers, advancements in digital signal-processing have meaningfully elevated the sonic performance of the WH-CH530 above their predecessor. Consequently, choosing a winner in this section is simple.

**Winner: Sony WH-CH530**

Sony WH-CH530 vs Sony WH-CH520: verdict

Sony WH-CH530 (left) and Sony WH-CH520 (right) (Image credit: Future)

Looks can be deceiving, and, indeed, it would be tough to tell the Sony WH-CH530 and WH-CH520 apart from the outside, with their remarkably consistent designs. Inside the WH-CH530, however, the addition of extra features and the tweaks to digital signal-processing have provided a palpable sonic boost over their predecessors, improving dynamics, detail and balance – all without incurring a price hike.

It’s often said that good things don’t come cheap, but we count the Sony WH-CH530 as a marked exception to the rule. They are a fine budget buy.

*Overall winner: Sony WH-CH530**

MORE

Read our Sony WH-CH530 review

Want ANC? Consider the step-up Sony WH-CH730N

Then, why not check out our pick of the best wireless headphones tested by our expert reviewers