How to watch Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test online from anywhere: free Bledisloe Cup rugby live streams as Wallabies seek revenge
The All Blacks have retained the trophy but the series is still alive
Watch Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streams
Australia's hopes of ending their Bledisloe Cup drought are over for another year, after the All Blacks stormed to a 50-19 victory last weekend in Auckland. However, there is still plenty for the Wallabies to play for as they host their old rivals in the second and final match at Sydney's Accor Stadium.
Australia head coach Les Kiss may have seen his unbeaten start end following the All Blacks' barnstorming second-half display, but there were still positives for the 61-year-old to take from the performance. The Wallabies trailed only 17-14 at the interval, raising hopes they could claim become the first team to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park in 40 years but injuries to Ben Donaldson and Len Ikitau eventually told. Kiss has made four changes to his starting XV for the return fixture, with fly-half Declan Meredith and former All Black Aidan Ross among the players to come in as Australia hunt a first victory in this competition since November 2020.
New Zealand cross the Tasman Sea with the Bledisloe Cup safely secured for another year, but Dave Rennie's side are unlikely to take their foot off the gas. Still smarting from their 3-1 defeat by South Africa in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, the All Blacks showed their clinical edge with five second-half tries in Auckland. They will now be keen to secure a 2-0 victory, and Rennie has freshened up his 23 with eight changes in total. That includes three alterations to the starting XV, as loosehead prop George Bower, lock Fabian Holland and wing Josh Moorby all get the nod.
Follow our guide below for where to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere with a VPN, including for FREE.
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Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test
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1am ET / 6am BST / 4pm AEDT / 6pm NZDT – Saturday 17th October
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Free streams
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RugbyPass TV & World Rugby YouTube (US) / 9Now (AUS) / ThreeNow (NZ - tape delay)
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WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch Australia vs New Zealand for free?
US viewers can watch Australia vs New Zealand live and for free on RugbyPass TV, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).
Fans in the States will also be able to stream the game at no cost on World Rugby's YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, viewers in Australia can watch the matches live and for free via 9Now and Channel 9.
Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch the 2nd Test on free-to-air ThreeNow on tape delay later on Saturday, with coverage due to start at 8.30pm NZDT.
And in 40+ other territories where there's no domestic broadcaster for this series, the game will be streamed for free on the SANZAAR TV Channel on YouTube. Countries include Belgium, Georgia, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, China and India. You can find a full list here.
If you're from any of those countries but are currently overseas, you can simply use a VPN to tap into your free coverage. More details below...
Watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Australia vs New Zealand live streams if you're travelling overseas this weekend. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.
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How to watch Australia vs New Zealand in the US
As detailed above, RugbyPass TV will broadcast Australia vs New Zealand live and for free in the US. All you need to do is register an account.
Fans in the States can also access the game via World Rugby's YouTube channel.
Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the rugby.
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Watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the UK
You can stream the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test on Sky Sports in the UK. The game is live on the Sky Sports Main Event channel.
Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch on Sky Go as if you were back home.
Watch Wallabies vs New Zealand live streams in Australia
Free coverage of the 2026 Bledisloe Cup 2nd Test will be available via 9Now online and on Channel 9 in Australia.
Stan Sport subscribers will also be able to watch this match on the pay-to-stream platform and app. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$9.99/month.
Those visiting other parts of the world from Down Under can use NordVPN to watch all the rugby action for free as if you were back home.
Watch Australia vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand
Sky Sport is the exclusive New Zealand broadcast partner for the 2026 Bledisloe Cup, with coverage on Sky Sport 1.
If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.
Australia vs New Zealand: Need to Know
What is the Bledisloe Cup 2026 schedule?
- 1st Test: New Zealand 50-19 Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, NZ
- 2nd Test: Australia vs New Zealand at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Aus – Sat 17th Oct, 1am ET / 6am BST / 4pm AEDT
What time does Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test kick-off?
The 2nd Test between Australia and New Zealand will kick-off at 4pm AEDT local time in Sydney, Australia on Saturday 17th October.
That's 1am ET / 10pm PT (Fri) in the US and 6am BST in the UK.
What are the Australia and New Zealand 2nd Test squads?
Australia XV: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Isaac Henry, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Declan Meredith, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Josh Nasser, 1-Aidan Ross.
Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Massimo De Lutiis, 19-Josh Canham, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 23-Filipo Daugunu.
New Zealand XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Tupou Vaa’i, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor (captain), 1-George Bower.
Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Shannon Frizell, 20-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23-Rieko Ioane.
What is the Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head?
Australia and New Zealand have met 182 times in their 123-year history of playing rugby union against each other. The All Blacks have triumphed on 129 occasions, with the Wallabies winning 45 games. There have been eight draws.
New Zealand have already clinched their 52nd series victory in the Bledisloe Cup. Australia have won the competition 12 times, with one draw. The All Blacks have held the trophy since 2003.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working across several of Future’s brands, most notably FourFourTwo. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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