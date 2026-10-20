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How to watch PSG vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League 2026/27 game for free from anywhere

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The UCL blockbuster stands to be a playground classic in the best possible way

Desire Doue during the Champions League 2026/27 match between Man City and PSG
(Image credit: MB Media via Getty Images)
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Watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams

PSG vs Barcelona is a must-watch blockbuster between the two outright best teams in Europe that may well turn out to be a dress-rehearsal for the Champions League 2026/27 final. And best of all for neutral observers, both backlines are hemorrhaging goals.

Follow our guide below for where to watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

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PSG vs Barcelona

8pm BST – Tue, 20 Oct

Free streams

Virgin Media Play (Ireland) / RTL Club (Belgium)

WATCH ANYWHERE

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How can I watch PSG vs Barcelona for free?

Lucky viewers in Ireland can watch PSG vs Barcelona for free, courtesy of Virgin Media Play. For linear viewers, the game is being televised on Virgin Media Two.

Free-to-air RTL Play is showing the game in Belgium.

If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free PSG vs Barcelona coverage. More details below...

Watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular PSG vs Barcelona live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get round this.

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Watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams in the US

PSG vs Barcelona is being shown on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. A Premium package is available from $13.99.

However, you can access Paramount+ Premium virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Abroad for PSG vs Barca? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the UCL game.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams in the UK

The PSG vs Barcelona game is being shown on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game on HBO Max, which includes TNT Sports on certain plans. Prices start at £30.99 a month on a rolling basis or £25.99 a month if you commit to a whole year.

Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch PSG vs Barcelona as if you were back home.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams in Australia

PSG vs Barcelona is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia, which costs AU$20/month on top of a AU$9.99/month Stan base plan.

Fans travelling abroad can access their preferred UCL stream by using NordVPN.

PSG vs Barcelona: Need to know

What time does PSG vs Barcelona kick off?

PSG vs Barcelona kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 20 October.

That's 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 6am AEDT (on Wednesday) in Australia.

What is the PSG vs Barcelona head-to-head?

PSG have won six of their 16 previous encounters with Barcelona. The Blaugrana have also won six, and the other four ended in draws.

PSG vs Barcelona: Predicted XIs

PSG predicted XI (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

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