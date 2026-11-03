What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026: Dali and Wharfedale shake things up in this year's floorstanders face-off

Some years bring more change than others at the What Hi-Fi? Awards. While this year hasn't seen a total overhaul of our floorstander speakers category, with many familiar faces holding on to their titles, there have been some notable shifts.

Among the exciting updates, Dali's new floorstanders have ousted a previous Product of the Year, while Wharfedale has seen yet another win for its budget speakers from the long-running Diamond Series.

Wharfedale has a long winning streak associated with the Diamond name, so we aren't entirely surprised to see this esteemed series producing yet another winner.

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For anyone searching for a new pair of floorstanders that won't cost an arm and a leg, the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3i (£499 / $1198 / AU$1699) are hard to beat.

Given that these "i" speakers were launched as an updated replacement for the previous, also Award-winning, Diamond 12.3 model, we were intrigued to find out how they would compare. In this sense, the new Diamond 12.3i had little to worry about, with a more exciting and dramatic sound than their predecessors, which snagged them the 'Best floorstanding speaker under £500' win.

Dali aren't dallying

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Next up the price ladder are the Dali Sonik 5 (£899 / $1800 / AU$1749), which overthrow the Fyne Audio F501E in the 'Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000' category. The Dali speakers' compact proportions belie their mature, detailed and powerful sound.

But while they might stand out for their sonic performance, the tastefully subtle design of these floorstanders is unlikely to draw any unwelcome attention, and makes them ideal for those with smaller rooms.

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Compared to price rivals, these speakers are a touch more tolerant of imperfect placement, so you won't be constricted when it comes to positioning. You might want to tilt them back, however, as they aren't the tallest floorstanders around.

Once placed, you can expect an expressive, dynamic performance, with well-managed bass and a pleasing dose of textural detail across frequencies. At this price, they're a strong recommendation.

A prodigy from PMC

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If it ain't broke, as the saying goes, don't fix it!

PMC's Prodigy 5 (£1995 / $2999 / AU$3899) stay true to that idea, holding on to their title as the 'Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£2000' for a fourth consecutive year.

Although these speakers are on their way out of 'affordable' territory, we think that their rich and refined sonic performance makes them excellent value for money, nonetheless.

What's more, in classic PMC fashion, they are unfussy and transparent when it comes to pairing equipment. They will highlight the charms of a better amplifier, while revealing, rather than exaggerating, flaws in recordings or accompanying kit.

In terms of their visual design, the Prodigy lack any extraneous aesthetic add-ons, but their simple design is far from unsightly and will integrate nicely into most spaces.

A fine pair of Fynes

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Also retaining their What Hi-Fi? Award (for the second year in a row) are the mighty Fyne Audio F502S (£2300 / $2800 / AU$3000), offering the best performance for price in the £2000-£3000 bracket.

These aren't a small pair of speakers, but for those with a capacious listening space, they will do much to justify the room they take up. Additionally, these towers aren't too fussy about placement, thanks in part to their 'Isoflare' coaxial driver design.

That arrangement, which places the tweeter at the centre of the mid/bass driver, works exceptionally well, delivering a cohesive and entertaining presentation that stays consistent, no matter where you are in the room.

Professional ProACs

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Our most premium floorstanders Award category, which covers pairs costing more than £3000, also sees a two-consecutive-year Award winner, the ProAC D20R (£4100 / $5800 / AU$10,800).

These are far from a fresh face, having been released over a decade ago, which makes this year's win all the more impressive.

These speakers use a ribbon tweeter, alongside a woven glass fibre mid/bass cone to deliver an expressive, articulate and energetic sound. Dynamics are muscular and punchy, and these floorstanders are capable of a greater impact than we would conventionally expect from models of their reasonable proportions.

The ProACs' build quality is also excellent, with a meticulous, veneer-matched finish and high-quality speaker terminals. If you are spending this much on a pair of speakers, those small touches of finesse really matter.

All of these speakers are 2026 winners in their own right, but one of them will be taking home the overall Product of the Year trophy in the floorstanders category. We'll be announcing the final winners at our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 ceremony on the night of 12th November, so stay tuned!

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