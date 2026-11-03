New Sonos features are rolling out this week – but there’s a catch

Update: An earlier version of this story mistakenly claimed that Presets would not launch in the UK until 2027, when in fact it's available now. The amended story follows.

Two big features from the new Sonos 27 operating system are rolling out this week, but only one is available now in the UK.

Presets is available now in the UK, while Sonos 27voice [sic] will land in the US on Friday and on these shores in early 2027.

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Presets gives you the ability to set an entire mood with one press. You can save which music plays in each room, at what volume and on which Sonos speakers. Select that preset, and it will load your settings – so you can set one for a party, one for your morning routine, one for a lazy Sunday, and so on.

Sonos 27voice promises to understand you better, letting you be more conversational so it will know “what song you mean from the vaguest description”. You don’t even have to mention the artist or title, which is handy if you don’t know them.

You can also describe a mood and it will create a playlist to suit it.

But you don’t have to rely on Sonos’s voice assistant. As part of Sonos 27, you can use others, such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or Siri.

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These features are part of the Sonos 27 operating system that launched a few weeks ago. Like iOS, it will update every year, so next year’s will be Sonos 28.

It’s part of Sonos’s push to listen to customers more and deliver on what they want, following the self-immolation that was its 2024 app update.

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We speak to Sonos about its operating system rebrand, its “customer-led” focus and app updates

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