How to watch Champions Cup 2026/27 online from anywhere: live stream rugby for free

Watch Champions Cup 2026/27 live streams

The cream of Europe's (and South Africa's) rugby union club sides are once again doing battle for supremacy in the Champions Cup, with all comers from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales trying to break the six-year French stranglehold on the crown.

Following two titles apiece for Toulouse and La Rochelle, Bordeaux Bègles have become the dominant force in the competition and are now looking to replicate Toulon's incredible three straight victories from 2013 to 2015. From the telepathic halfback partnership of Matthieu Jalibert and captain Maxime Lucu, the tries of flying winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and powerful forwards like Ben Tameifuna and Boris Palu, coach Yannick Bru's can rely on star quality all over the pitch.

When all is said and done after the final at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in May, it will be Toulouse who will expect to have toppled Bordeaux and added to their record six previous titles. Revenge will be on the mind of Ugo Mola's men who have captured six of the last seven Top 14 titles — Bordeaux dumped them out of the Champions Cup for the last two seasons running.

Outside of France, England rugby's Exeter Chiefs were the last team to win this title. Their PREM Rugby form suggests that is likely to be beyond them this time around, but Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby and three-time champions Saracens all feature among England's eight-strong line-up of sides.

It's now been a hard-to-believe eight years since an Irish team prevailed — an anomaly that Leinster, Munster and Connacht will all be trying to put right this time around. The Bulls, Lions and Stormers are the trio of teams bringing high hopes from South Africa, while Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff are respectively seeking to win a first title on behalf of Scotland and Wales.

Follow our guide below for information on where to watch Champions Cup live streams in 2026/27 with a VPN — and potentially for FREE. We've also got the full schedule of tournament fixtures.

How can I watch Champions Cup 2026/27 for free?

The vast majority of Champions Cup games are available to watch only for rugby fans who pay for the privilege. But a handful of games are shown for free.

In France, two games per round (featuring French teams, of course) will be streamed for free on the France.TV website and app.

And all of Cardiff Rugby's home matches will be shown on S4C in Wales, as well as streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

Naturally, commentary will be in French and Welsh respectively.

You can see which games are being shown for free on those services in the schedule at the bottom of this article.

Watch Champions Cup streams from overseas

You won't be able to watch your go-to Champions Cup live stream while traveling overseas. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your preferred Champions Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate Surfshark as one of the best VPNs for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

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Watch Champions Cup 2026/27 live in US

Comprehensive coverage of the 2026/27 Champions Cup in the USA comes from specialist rugby online platform FloRugby.

Subscribers can watch the action live or on demand through web browsers and the FloRugby app. It costs $39.99 a month or $155.88 for a whole year of rugby union action.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Champions Cup 2026/27 in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch Champions Cup rugby, with every game showing on the platform.

It costs £18.99 for a month of use, or get a whole year of Premier Sports from £150. You also have the option to add it to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video subs.

Watch Champions Cup 2026/27 in Australia

All matches of the 2026/27 Champions Cup are being shown on the specialist EPCR TV platform in Australia.

Prices are in Euros, with a year of access costing €49.99. That's around AU$80.

Australian viewers travelling abroad can access their Champions Cup streams using Surfshark VPN.

Watch Champions Cup 2026/27 in Canada

Rugby union fans in Canada can watch the 2026/27 Champions Cup on FloRugby.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access your usual live stream when travelling away from Canada.

Watch Champions Cup 2026/27 in New Zealand

New Zealand is another of the 50 countries that gets its Champions Cup coverage through EPCR TV.

Costing from €49.99 for a whole year, that's around NZ$100.

Champions Cup Fixtures

Round 1

Friday 16th October

Gloucester Rugby vs Union Bordeaux Bègles — 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Saturday 17th October

Sale Sharks vs Glasgow Warriors — 8am ET / 1pm BST

Vodacom Bulls vs Stade Français Paris — 8am ET / 1pm BST

ASM Clermont Auvergne vs Leinster Rugby — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm BST Watch free on France.TV

DHL Stormers vs Bristol Bears — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm BST

Connacht Rugby vs Saracens — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST

Stade Rochelais vs 10bet Lions — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST

Munster Rugby vs Racing 92 — 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Bath Rugby vs Montpellier Hérault Rugby — 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Sunday 18th October

Section Paloise vs Leicester Tigers — 9am ET / 1pm BST

Stade Toulousain vs Exeter Chiefs — 11.15am ET / 3.15pm BST Watch free on France.TV

Northampton Saints vs Cardiff Rugby — 1.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST

Round 2

Friday 11th December

Stade Français Paris vs Northampton Saints — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Glasgow Warriors vs Section Paloise — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Saturday 12th December

10bet Lions vs Stade Toulousain — 8am ET / 1pm GMT

Leicester Tigers vs ASM Clermont Auvergne — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT

Montpellier Hérault Rugby vs Vodacom Bulls — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT Watch free on France.TV

Leinster Rugby vs Sale Sharks — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Saracens vs Stade Rochelais — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Bristol Bears vs Munster Rugby — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Cardiff Rugby vs Bath Rugby — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Watch free on S4C/BBC iPlayer

Sunday 13th December

Exeter Chiefs vs Connacht Rugby — 8am ET / 1pm GMT

Union Bordeaux Bègles vs DHL Stormers — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT Watch free on France.TV

Racing 92 vs Gloucester Rugby — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Round 3

Friday 8th January

Glasgow Warriors vs Leicester Tigers — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Saturday 9th January

Gloucester Rugby vs DHL Stormers — 8am ET / 1pm GMT

Exeter Chiefs vs Stade Rochelais — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT Watch free on France.TV

Vodacom Bulls vs Bath Rugby — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT

Leinster Rugby vs Section Paloise — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Montpellier Hérault Rugby vs Northampton Saints — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Connacht Rugby vs Stade Toulousain — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Stade Français Paris vs Cardiff Rugby — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Sunday 10th January

Racing 92 vs Bristol Bears — 8am ET / 1pm GMT

Saracens vs 10bet Lions — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT

Union Bordeaux Bègles vs Munster Rugby — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT Watch free on France.TV

Sale Sharks vs ASM Clermont Auvergne — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Round 4

Friday 15th January

Northampton Saints vs Vodacom Bulls — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Cardiff Rugby vs Montpellier Hérault Rugby — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Watch free on S4C/BBC iPlayer

Saturday 16th January

Section Paloise vs Sale Sharks — 8am ET / 1pm GMT

10bet Lions vs Exeter Chiefs — 8am ET / 1pm GMT

DHL Stormers vs Racing 92 — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT

Bristol Bears vs Union Bordeaux Bègles — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT Watch free on France.TV

Stade Rochelais vs Connacht Rugby — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Munster Rugby vs Gloucester Rugby — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

ASM Clermont Auvergne vs Glasgow Warriors — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Leicester Tigers vs Leinster Rugby — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Sunday 17th January

Stade Toulousain vs Saracens — 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT Watch free on France.TV

Bath Rugby vs Stade Français Paris — 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT

Round of 16

Friday 2nd April – Sunday 4th April

Fixtures and kick-off times TBC

Quarter-finals

Friday 9th April – Sunday 11th April

Fixtures and kick-off times TBC

Semi-finals

Saturday 1st May – Sunday 2nd May

Fixtures and kick-off times TBC

The Final

Saturday 22nd May

TBC vs TBC — 9.45am ET / 2.45pm BST