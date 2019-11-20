Save £200 on five-star Panasonic OLED TV in Black Friday sales

Looking for a good TV deal this Black Friday? The wait is over - this five-star Panasonic OLED set is down £200 to a bargain £1299.

The Panasonic TX-55GZ950B is a 55 inch set that's 4K capable and has HDR as standard. And it's a doozy. In our review we praised its awesome picture quality and excellent sound. We also said it was great value - and that was before the discount.

But it's not all roses. We called it "a solid performer that pleases with its consistency and natural picture, but lacks that last bit of dynamism and excitement that turn a good TV into something really special." The operating system could look better, and have more apps, too.

However, if you're after a good TV that sounds fantastic, offers good picture quality at a large size and won't break the bank, you may have just found your match.