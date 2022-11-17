Grab an early Black Friday deal on this Bose TV Speaker soundbar

Bose's TV Speaker soundbar is the latest addition to Amazon's host of extensive Black Friday AV deals.

Offering a simple and refined way to boost your TV's audio clarity, as well as adding some oomph with its extra bass button, the Bose TV Speaker is a fuss-free way of enhancing your TV's sound – and you can do that for just $199, thanks to this $80 discount.

(opens in new tab) Bose TV Speaker $279 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bose's fuss-free soundbar aims to enhance your TV's sound first and foremost. With both wired and wireless options for connectivity, a compact build and two full-range angled drivers, we expect the Bose TV Speaker to be an improvement on the sound quality of almost any flatscreen TV.

We haven't personally tested or reviewed the Bose TV Speaker – however from what we know about other Bose soundbars such as the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and Smart Soundbar 900, as well as soundbars in general, we can see plenty to like with this plucky compact bar.

When it comes to connectivity, the TV Speaker has everything you could need – including Bluetooth for wireless and AUX, USB, Optical and HDMI wired inputs. Once connected you'll hopefully find that your TV sound has been transformed by the two full-range drivers that Bose says provide a more realistic spatial audio experience.

It also features different listening modes to best suit whatever you're using it for, with a dialogue mode for vocal clarity and an extra bass mode for added depth. Thanks to the wireless connectivity option, this soundbar can also connect to your phone for use as a Bluetooth speaker. And just when you think it can't be more versatile, the TV Speaker can be integrated into a larger Bose home cinema setup, with Bose Bass Module 500 and 700 compatibility via a proprietary connection cable or standard 3.5mm auxiliary cable.

We anticipate a boatload of epic Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) just around the corner, so follow our coverage to ensure you don't miss any.

