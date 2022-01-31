Five-star Sennheiser 250BT wireless headphones down to just £38

Sometimes we review budget headphones at a price we don't think could possibly get any cheaper. Like the new Sennheiser HD 250BT, which launched at the end of last year for £60 and earned a well-deserved five-star review from us. Well, as you might have seen coming, these affordable wireless headphones just got even cheaper and have dropped to just £38.

That's right, just £38 gets you an open, detailed and energetic-sounding pair of wireless on-ears that not only perform well but are comfortable to wear too. This brilliant deal available at John Lewis and Amazon makes these already extremely good-value headphones now exceptionally good value.

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38 at John Lewis (save £22) With Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency, 25-hour battery life, app support with EQ customisation, and excellent sound quality, these five-star stunners were already a bargain at full price. At just £38, you won't find a cheaper or better wireless headphones deal than this.

Our Sennheiser HD 250BT review traverses all the ins and outs of these excellent budget wireless headphones, but in short, they are on-ear headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency, a 25-hour battery life, app support that brings EQ customisation onboard, and Sennheiser’s beloved-of-DJs transducer tech.

The design is aesthetically basic but they're ruggedly built, and the sound is open, spacious and fun to listen to. What more could you ask for from a pair of cheap wireless headphones?

MORE:

See our pick of the best wireless headphones deals – all styles, all budgets

Read the full Sennheiser HD 250BT review

How the AirPods 3 were made – and how Apple plans to make them even better

