Early Black Friday AKG headphones deal: 33% off 5-star Y500 Wireless at Amazon

With deals this good, why wait for Black Friday? Here, we present the AKG Y500 Wireless. Reasons to buy these headphones include their clear, detailed and refined sound, smooth presentation, 33-hour battery life, excellent build and design and now, a stonkinng 33 per cent – or £42.71 – slashed off the asking price if you head over to Amazon. Their new price? Just £86.21.

These impressive wireless headphones are both durable and stylish. They're small enough to squeeze into a pocket yet sound spacious, rhythmic and detailed. A button on the earcup connects you to your smartphone's voice assistant, and the Y500s automatically pause music when you slip them off, too. Rich in features, strong on battery life and easy to control, the Y500s are great all-rounders.

AKG Y500 Wireless headphones (black) £129 £86.29 at Amazon

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under intense review. A great deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. View Deal

Upon reviewing the Y500s (alongside five-star ratings across the board for sound, comfort and build) we concluded, "The Y500 Wireless headphones are hugely appealing to use and listen to – you won’t find a similar wireless headphone experience that wraps every element together so neatly at this price."

Now, that price has gone from three-figures to two, which is nothing short of a fantastic deal. While the recent (and What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award-winning) AKG Y400 is the newest model in AKG's lineup, but the 400s feature a smaller design that is meant to sit alongside, rather than supersede, the Y500. And with the Y400s still costing £109, this Y500 deal is smart money well-spent, all day long.

Tempted? We wouldn't wait too long on this one...

