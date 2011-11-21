Those Christmas deals are coming thick and fast today. After the launch of Amazon's Black Friday offers comes news of more festive discounts from Sevenoaks Sound and Vision.

"Whether you're looking for a stocking filler or an extra special gift, we have some great Christmas offers for you," says Sevenoaks. Deals currently include:

• Arcam rCube iPod speaker system £349 (save £150)



• Denon CEOL RCD-N7 network system £399 (save £100)



• Panasonic SC-BTT370 3D Blu-ray system £329 (save £70)



• Pioneer BDP-140 3D Blu-ray player £129 (save £40)



• Pioneer BDP-LX54 3D Blu-ray player £219 (save £180)



• Pioneer NAS5 iPod speaker system £149 (save £300)



• Tannoy HTS-101 AV speaker package £399 (save £160)



• Yamaha YSP-2200 Digital Sound Projector £799 (save £20)

Check out the Sevenoaks website for these and other Christmas offers.

