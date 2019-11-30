Black Friday TV deal: you can still save big on this five-star Panasonic

Panasonic's 2019 TVs are brilliant but were a touch on the pricey side until this excellent Black Friday TV deal.

The five-star Panasonic TX-50GX800B is available for just £589 on Amazon right now. That's down by 35 percent on the original retail price of £899.

We tested the Panasonic TX-50GX800B at £799 with its smooth, natural picture and wealth of 4K detail. It also supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards which keeps you covered no matter how the HDR information is encoded on your chosen disc or stream.

The 58-inch version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £692 it's a real belter. Full HDR support and a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for an excellent, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal

If 50 inches isn't quite going to cut it for you, then you can up your game with the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning 58-inch Panasonic TX-58GX800B instead. It's not quite as strong a discount but still a superb TV at £692.