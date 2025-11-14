I've been reviewing TVs for 18 years, and these are the 4 early Black Friday deals I recommend

While Black Friday is officially on 28th November, most retailers have already begun their Black Friday sales events.

That means some of the very best TVs are now at their lowest-ever prices.

I've been reviewing TVs for almost two decades, and I and the rest of the What Hi-Fi? reviews team have tested almost 50 new sets in the last year. In other words, I know a great TV when I see one.

I also know a great deal when I see one, as I'm constantly tracking the prices of the best TVs (and have the spreadsheets to prove it), and I've been covering Black Friday ever since it crossed over to UK shores.

Now, I have distilled all of that TV and deals knowledge to bring you my top four early Black Friday TV deals.

Today's best Black Friday TV deals

TCL C6KS

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

TCL has had an exceptional year with its TVs. Of the six models from the new range that we've tested, four are five-star stunners, while the remaining two have received very respectable four-star ratings.

Core to the brand's current success is exceptionally high specs for surprisingly low prices, and none of the new models embodies that more than the 50-inch C6KS.

This is a Quantum Dot Mini LED TV with 160 independent dimming zones and an advanced new backlighting system that boosts brightness and contrast while reducing halos around bright objects on dark backgrounds.

In action, the TCL C6KS is punchy, vibrant and sharp, but there's also plenty of control and naturalism to the picture.

We bestowed a five-star rating and a What Hi-Fi? Award upon this excellent Mini LED TV when it was £419, and now you can pick it up for just £369 at Amazon. A true bargain.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £180 TCL 50C6KS 2025 Mini LED TV: was £549 now £369 at Amazon The 50-inch TCL C6KS would have been strong value at its £549 launch price, so when we reviewed it at £419, we discovered an exceptional TV for the money. So exceptional, in fact, that we gave it an Award! And now you can buy it for even less.

TCL C7K

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While the C6KS above is a superb entry point to TCL's next-gen Mini LED range, the C7K is the absolute pick of the bunch.

By stretching your budget, you can get this 65-inch Quantum Dot Mini LED model with a whopping 1008 local dimming zones and a peak brightness figure of 2600 nits.

The C7K also boasts a 120Hz panel, so 4K/120Hz gaming is available via the two HDMI 2.1 sockets. In fact, 4K/144Hz gaming is on the cards if you have a super-powerful TV. And the TV supports VRR and ALLM as well, of course.

This is a brilliantly dynamic, contrasty TV that excels with bright HDR content, but it's also nicely balanced when required, too.

The 65-inch C7K was £899 when we gave it five stars and made it an Award winner, but now you can buy it for just £789 at Currys.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £310 TCL 65C7K 2025 Mini LED TV: was £1,099 now £789 at Currys The 65-inch version of the TCL C7K was £1099 at launch, but had dropped to £899 by the time we reviewed it. It's an exceptional TV for that price, delivering brilliant brightness, colours and contrast with movies and games alike. And now it can be bought for even less.

Sony Bravia 8 II

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Our Great National Parks))

Anyone who knows me will have known that the presence of the Sony Bravia 8 II here was inevitable: it's my favourite TV of the year, and it's already had some big discounts.

What's more, the Bravia 8 II is now also now our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 TV Product of the Year – it really is that good.

This is a QD-OLED TV that combines the latest and greatest OLED panel technology with Sony's legendary processing to produce picture quality that's both thrilling and cinematically authentic.

It's the best-sounding TV we've reviewed, too, but I still recommend adding a dedicated sound system if you're able to.

The 65-inch Bravia 8 II launched for £2999, but you can now buy it for a heavily discounted £2199 at Richer Sounds.

Save 27% Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch: was £2,999 now £2,199 at Richer Sounds The 65-inch version of the Bravia 8 II performs just like the 55-inch model, but with a small loss of sharpness (due to the same number of pixels being stretched over a larger area) and a fairly big increase in cinematic epicness. It also sounds even better, thanks to the larger size. If you're umming and ahing over whether to go for the 55- or 65-inch model, I recommend going for the bigger one.

LG C5

(Image credit: LG)

LG's C-series TVs are always among the most popular OLEDs, thanks to their impeccable combination of performance, features and price. This year's C5 is no exception.

While on paper it seems essentially the same as the C4 that went before it, the C5 is a bit brighter and sharper than its predecessor, with better picture processing.

All sizes of the C5 are now available with discounts, but it's the 77-inch model that I'm flagging here, as it's just had an extra discount that takes it down to £2299 at Richer Sounds.

Save £1,501 LG OLED77C5 2025 OLED TV: was £3,800 now £2,299 at Richer Sounds Bigger is always better, right? If you agree with that sentiment, we suggest checking out the 77-inch LG C5. The set shares the same core DNA as its smaller siblings and has had a hefty sum knocked off its price thanks to this stellar deal.

MORE:

Here are the best TVs you can buy right now, and here are all the best TV deals

My colleague Robyn has also picked out their favourite soundbar deals