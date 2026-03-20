Love hi-fi? Got a keen ear and excellent taste in music? Looking for your first job in journalism and a chance to get your eyes and ears around an endless supply of shiny new products?

If the answer to all three questions is "yes", then we have some good news. We’re on the hunt for a new staff writer to join our audio team.

Yes, the What Hi-Fi? team is looking for someone to help us cover all things hi-fi and audio, from dinky Bluetooth speakers to top-of-the-line stereo amplifiers, budget turntables to high-end headphones.

Article continues below

Even better, you don’t need oodles of experience to apply. All we ask is that you have a keen interest in the subject, a love of listening to music at the best possible quality, and a solid grasp of the written word.

For everything else, you’ll be trained by our experienced hi-fi and audio editor Kashfia Kabir and technical editor Ketan Bharadia. This will cover everything from reviewing audio products and developing your critical listening skills, to best practices for writing news and features. There’s also plenty of scope for growth within the role.

What would you be doing day to day? Some days you’ll be listening to products in our dedicated listening rooms, located near Reading (this role is for UK-based applicants only, sadly). On other days, you might be travelling to a press event or writing a feature. You’ll also help grow our social media channels, send newsletters, and plenty more besides.

On top of all that, the role offers access to Future Publishing’s company-wide perks, including a yearly profit-share bonus scheme and unlimited holiday.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If this sounds like the job for you – and you’re passionate about hi-fi and audio products, hearing your music at its best and have great writing skills – be sure to send us your application via the attached job advert.

MORE:

Check out our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winners

Our picks of the best wireless headphones

These are the best speakers we've tested