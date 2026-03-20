Want to get paid to test the latest and greatest hi-fi products? We have some good news

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We’re looking for a discerning staff writer to join our audio team

Acoustic Energy AE1 40th Anniversary speakers on wooden rack in test room
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Love hi-fi? Got a keen ear and excellent taste in music? Looking for your first job in journalism and a chance to get your eyes and ears around an endless supply of shiny new products?

If the answer to all three questions is "yes", then we have some good news. We’re on the hunt for a new staff writer to join our audio team.

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Even better, you don’t need oodles of experience to apply. All we ask is that you have a keen interest in the subject, a love of listening to music at the best possible quality, and a solid grasp of the written word.

What would you be doing day to day? Some days you’ll be listening to products in our dedicated listening rooms, located near Reading (this role is for UK-based applicants only, sadly). On other days, you might be travelling to a press event or writing a feature. You’ll also help grow our social media channels, send newsletters, and plenty more besides.

If this sounds like the job for you – and you’re passionate about hi-fi and audio products, hearing your music at its best and have great writing skills – be sure to send us your application via the attached job advert.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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