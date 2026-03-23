Philips has created the gaming TV of my dreams – and it's all thanks to these two features

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By published

The OLED911 could (literally) be a glowing example of a gaming TV done right

Philips OLED911 on a white shelf with a palace surrounded by trees on screen
(Image credit: Future)

Last week, I was whisked away to Berlin for Philips' Unboxed event, in which the company unveiled its latest range of AV and hi-fi products.

While the retro audio range caught my eye, mostly thanks to the funky designs clad in canary-yellow plastic, my main focus was on the glorious new OLED TV lineup that Philips will be launching later this year.

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MORE:

Read our Philips OLED911 hands on review

As well as our full Philips OLED910 review

And check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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