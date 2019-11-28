Black Friday turntable deal: get the Award-winning Audio Technica AT-LP5 for less than £250

Richer Sounds is currently offering the Award-winning Audio Technica AT-LP5 USB record player for £249.

We loved this deck when we first heard it back in 2016 – hence its What Hi-Fi? Award – and our admiration has not waned in the time since, so seeing it with a £90 discount on its release price is extremely welcome.

Not just a turntable, the AT-LP5 also offers a phono stage built in and a USB output for ripping your vinyl to digital files, meaning you can take your collection with you anywhere on your smartphone or personal music player.

Audio Technica AT-LP5 record player £329 £249

A true plug-in-and-play turntable with the ability to rip your vinyl to digital files, the AT-LP5 pairs useful features with an entertaining and insightful sonic performance.View Deal

Even ignoring its extra features, though, the AT-LP5 is a great-sounding player. With a full-bodied tonality, it'll give you that classic vinyl sound without colouring the presentation unduly.

It's detailed, with enough insight to dig well into the information held within your records' grooves, and pairs that with fine rhythmic sense and a truly expressive dynamic range.

If you want an all-in-one turntable you can just plug into your amplifier or active speaker, and you don't want to spend more than £250, this deal has you covered with a real class leader.