The Amazon Omni QLED has hit a new lowest price – by a wide margin
The already great value TV can be yours for only £330
Amazon was one of the first retailers to officially kick off Black Friday proceedings this year, which, of course, means heavy discounts on Amazon-branded products such as the Fire TV Stick.
However, the generous prices have also stretched to Amazon's Fire TV range, with a particular highlight being the 55-inch Omni QLED.
The super-functional budget model has crashed down to just £329.99 at Amazon.
That's a good £80 cheaper than its previous lowest price we spotted only a few weeks ago, and a whopping 56% off the launch price of £749.99. That's better than half price!
The 55-inch Omni QLED offers an awful lot for what is now a very low asking price. We haven't tested this particular size, but expect it to perform similarly to the five-star 50-inch and the four-star 65-inch models, offering a consistent, balanced picture, all-encompassing HDR support and Amazon's signature Fire OS smart platform.
While we haven't tested the 55-inch model of this TV, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED and even more blown away by the 50-inch version.
As you'd expect from the name, the 55-inch Omni QLED sports a QLED panel with a full-array local dimming backlight and 80 dimming zones. There's solid HDR support too, with the Amazon-branded TV capable of HDR10+, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ.
As you'd expect from the creators of the Fire Stick, smart features are solid across the board. You'll get to use Amazon's incredibly intuitive Fire OS, which comes with Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, NOW, Discovery and even Freeview.
Gamers should also be pleased with the Omni QLED, which is equipped with a 4k/60Hz screen and support for VRR and ALLM. We would have loved to see 4K/120Hz support to get the most out of a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but at this price, it's hard to complain.
We can't vouch for the picture quality of the 55-inch model directly, but if it's anything like the 50-inch Omni QLED, you're in for a treat – we gave it five stars partly due to its assured, considered and authentically cinematic performance.
Budget TVs can be challenging to get right, but the Omni QLED doesn't sacrifice too much in the way of features to reach this level. And with a whopping 56% off, this is definitely a deal worth considering, offering a lot of convenience and usability for one low price. Get the 55-inch Omni QLED now for £329.99 at Amazon.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
