Black Friday deal: Save £299 on a Focal Dolby Atmos speaker package

If you want to add a little something extra to your home cinema system this Black Friday, then how about a new speaker package?

Focal's Sib Evo package is a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos set-up which has been discounted heavily at Sevenoaks. Its price has been slashed from £799 to £500.

For the money you get three Sib Evo satellites, two Sib Evo Dolby Atmos loudspeakers, each with an upfiring driver on top, and a 200W Cub Evo subwoofer.

Focal Sib Evo 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos speaker package for £799 £599 Get all the benefits of Dolby Atmos in this compact and stylish 5.1.2 set-up, now with a £200 saving. Upfiring drivers help deliver an immersive audio experience, while a 200W subwoofer brings the low end muscle.View Deal

