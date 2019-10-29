The best Richer Sounds deals ahead of Black Friday

It's just a month until Black Friday and Cyber Monday but there are still plenty of deals around at one of the most popular AV retailers in the UK, Richer Sounds.

The trusted retailer offers up to a six-year guarantee on lots of its products and it also has plenty of shops around the UK. That not only means you can go into a shop to see and test kit before you buy, but also gives you a place to go if there are any issues with your purchase.

Our pick of the best Richer Sounds deals feature pretty much everything you'd find on What Hi-Fi?, from the latest 4K TV and OLED TV deals, to hi-fi and wireless speakers, soundbars, AV receivers, turntables, and plenty more besides.

And there's currently a special sale offering an extra saving on selected items with the code PAYDAY20.

TV deals

Sony KD-55XF9005 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1699 £949 4K pictures should look fantastic on this screen while the solid stand makes it easy to install. X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. View Deal

Philips 55OLED803 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV for £1999 £1299 This Philips TV not only features the company's famous Ambilight surround lighting but also an OLED panel. That means super rich blacks and natural colours for an immersive viewing experience. You can save a whopping £500 for a great 4K and HDR TV deal.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV £2499 £1499 With its incredible colours, intense blacks and razor-thin panel, this 2019 TV is just another in a long line of totally brilliant OLEDs from LG. It looks great and has all the streaming apps and features you'd want from a brand new TV, too. View Deal

AV amplifier deals

Sony STRDH790 AV receiver £349 £289 Get the sound that your big-screen TV deserves, with the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X equipped Sony STR-DH790. Sony has turned out Award-winning amplifiers this year so while this is one of the company's entry-level models, we'd hazard it will be a decent bet.View Deal

Onkyo TXNR686 AV receiver £349 £329 This Onkyo AVR has more than just its extensive feature list going for it, and it's easy to listen to all day long - helping it to a four-star review in What Hi-Fi?. And now you can make a small but significant saving in the Richer Sounds sale.View Deal

Denon AVCX6500H Dolby Atmos AV receiver £1999 £1695 Got cash to splash on the ultimate AV experience? This Denon is our Award-winning AVR at this price – and now you can save £300. There's 11-channel sound, a powerful DSP, Auro-3D support, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HEOS multi-room and more.View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Onkyo A-9010 for £229 £199

With its snappy timing and broad dynamic range, the multi-Award-winning Onkyo A-9010 remains the budget amplifier to beat even after all these years. This saving makes it only more tempting.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system for £249 £219

Denon adds Bluetooth to its brilliant CD player and radio micro system with predictably excellent results. You can save on this system right now, and no doubt pick up a pair of speakers in the sales too. It's available in silver or black.View Deal

Turntable deals

Denon DP300 for £299 £249

Using a 4mm-thick cabinet, the Denon DP300's plinth promises both rigidity and high density for the lowest levels of distortion. The aluminium platter should also give better sonic results than plastic. You can save £50 on the price of this Denon turntable right now.View Deal

Speaker deals

Onkyo VC-PX30 for £199 £50

Control not just your music, but also all your connected home, with the Amazon Alexa voice driven Onkyo VC-PX30 smart speaker. It's multi-room compatible thanks to DTS Play-Fi, and you can connect other sources using the 3.5mm aux input. A total steal at just £50.View Deal

Wharfedale Diamond 220 for £129 £99

Tested at £200, the price for these speakers may have got old but the sound certainly hasn't. Incredible detail, wonderful balance, brilliant dynamics; they really are hard to fault.View Deal

Audio Pro ADDON T5 £179 £119 Already reduced, you can save an extra £20 on this five-star, Award-winning multi-room speaker right now with the PAYDAY20 code on Richer Sounds.

Q Acoustics 3050 for £399 £349 Five star floorstanders from quite some time ago but these speakers have timeless quality and finish to them. Less than half the price of what they once were. View Deal

Soundbar deals

Sonos Beam for £399 £379 One of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced, the Beam is a blinding little soundbar that is musically capable of doubling up as your go-to wireless speaker.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbar £229 £169 Our What Hi-Fi? award winning soundbase from 2018 has broken the £200 barrier. Crisp, punchy and strong enough to support a 25kg TV.View Deal

Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 £599 £449 This powerful soundbar and wireless sub offers immersive DTS Virtual:X sound and can be paired with optional rear speakers for even more depth. Part of the MusicCast system, this can be controlled by your phone and sits as part of a multi-room system. Other features include AirPlay, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice controls and 4K and HDR compatibility. View Deal

Headphone deals

SoundMagic E10 for £40 £29 The SoundMagic E10s look and sound like they’re worth much more than £40, which makes them an absolute steal - and that's why they were a repeat Award-winner in previous years.View Deal

AKG K845BT Bluetooth headphones for £249 £115 Not the most portable or cool on the ears we've ever tested but with great sound and NFC convenience. More to the point there's £150 off.View Deal

Shure SE425 for £219 £169 These class-leading in-ears have been around for more than half a decade, and they've been picking What Hi-Fi? Awards all that time. A £50 saving on anything this talented is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Projector deals

ViewSonic PX727 4K and HDR projector for £899 £749 This UHD and HDR projector offers Rec. 2020 colour and an impressive 2,200 lumens of brightness in an effort to deliver what it says are vivid colours and good enough for daylight performance.View Deal