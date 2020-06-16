Amazon UK deals 2020: the biggest and best savings

If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you'll know there are literally hundreds of deals to be had on a huge range of tech products, from cheap Bluetooth headphones to 4K TVs.

But are the deals any good? Well, not all of them, no. But we've done the hard work for you and sorted through all the Amazon deals to pick out the top bargains that are genuinely worth considering. And it might just be the ideal time to splash the cash on that big (or small) ticket item you've been thinking about.

As well as Amazon devices deals on Echo and Fire smart kit, the retail giant also offers Lightning Deals and a wide selection of deals under £15, so you don't need to spend a fortune to get yourself a bargain.

Read on for our round-up of the best Amazon deals, including the cheapest prices on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices, cheap-as-chips 4K TVs, plus wireless headphones, wireless speakers, soundbars, and more.

Best Amazon deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds £230 from £169

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite true wireless buds now come with a £60 saving.View Deal

Sonos Beam smart soundbar £389 £359

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Hisense H50B7300UK 50in 4K HDR TV £379 £299

A 2020 50in 4K TV from the in-form Chinese TV brand. With Freeview Play, you can catch up on the last seven days of TV via BBC iPlayer ITV Hub All 4 Demand 5 and UKTV Play. It has three HDMI 2.0 ports and supports HDR.View Deal

TCL 55EP658 55in 4K HDR TV £479 £379

A well-spec'd budget TV based on the Android TV OS, which gives it built-in Google Assistant voice control and access to the Google Play Store for downloading apps. Freeview Play is onboard for the full live and catch-up TV.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 from £259

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 25% on these headphones right now.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 High Resolution Walkman £180 £161

With 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM, DSD support and a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award, this is one well-spec'd budget hi-res music player.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £280 £180 at Amazon

Perfect for exercise or other tangle-free fun, the Sennheiser's charge case extends the battery life up to 12 hours in total. They're sonically well balanced, full of detail and present a really clear and open soundstage. A serious saving to be had here.View Deal

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £38

These detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best truly budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when these AKG headphones were £50, and now they're more than a tenner off.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 wireless headphones £275 £103

A very chic set of truly wireless buds from B&O. While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case here. View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £35

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones' original price. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones £110 £66

If you love the Beats look and sound that's a bargain but for everyone else, rest assured they do deliver impressive performance for the price.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £107

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears £200 £159

Grado's first pair of wireless headphones deliver on the company's typical promise: a unique, love it or hate it design, but unarguably great sound quality. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II noise-cancelling headphones £330 £225

The QuietComfort range from Bose has always been dependable and these wireless, noise-cancelling smart headphones are predictably great on-the-go. At this price, they make for excellent companions, not least if you value top-class noise-cancelling.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 from £259

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 25% on these headphones right now.View Deal

Browse all the Amazon headphone deals

TV deals

LG 49UM7100PLB 49in 4K HDR Smart LED TV £550 £380

A 2019 49in 4K TV with built-in Freeview Play giving you all the access to live and catch-up TV apps. It also has Alexa voice control supported by the LG Magic Remote (purchased separately) or any other third-party Alexa device.View Deal

Panasonic TX-49GX551 49in 4K HDR TV £500 £318

A 2019 TV with Freeview Play live and catch-up TV, and support for 4K HDR streaming from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as HLG HDR.View Deal

Hisense H50B7300UK 50in 4K HDR TV £379 £299

A 2020 50in 4K TV from the in-form Chinese TV brand. With Freeview Play, you can catch up on the last seven days of TV via BBC iPlayer ITV Hub All 4 Demand 5 and UKTV Play. It has three HDMI 2.0 ports and supports HDR.View Deal

TCL 55EP658 55in 4K HDR TV £479 £379

A well-spec'd budget TV based on the Android TV OS, which gives it built-in Google Assistant voice control and access to the Google Play Store for downloading apps. Freeview Play is onboard for the full live and catch-up TV.View Deal

Browse all the Amazon TV deals

Speaker deals

UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker £90 £40

Smaller still (about the size of a coffee mug), this five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has good sound and a rugged build, making it an ideal travel speaker option. It's available in a range of colours, too.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB12 portable Bluetooth speaker £60 £40

Part of Sony's Extra Bass range, this portable, compact speaker could be just the ticket for a picnic. You can pair two like models in stereo, claims a 16-hour battery and is charged via microUSB.View Deal

Marshall Woburn Ltd ed. Bluetooth speaker £379 £239

Big in both stature and saving: a 37% discount on a speaker that brings auxiliary, optical, Bluetooth aptX and RCA connectivity to the party – all housed in a winsome, guitar-amp style package. Not one we've had in for a thorough appraisal, but we can't fault the aesthetic – or the stonking £140 saving. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020 stereo speakers for £149 £130

These former Award-winning bookshelf speakers are a bargain at this price. While there are newer versions, these 3020s still deliver a refined, punchy sound. They aren't fussy in terms of connections or sound, so should fit with most music systems.View Deal

Browse all the Amazon speaker deals

Home cinema deals

Sony UBP-X700 4K Upscaling Blu-ray player £270 £210

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, this is an impressive 4K Blu-ray that delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price - it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector £599 £473

The Epson EH-TW650 is a fantastic frills-free Full HD projector for anyone wanting a big screen on a budget. What's more, it scored five stars in our recent review.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £299

This excellent soundbar from Yamaha is a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £179

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo for half price at Amazon.View Deal

Browse all the Amazon home cinema deals

Hi-Fi deals

Sony NW-A45 hi-res budget Walkman £180 £159

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth, and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-specified budget portable music player.View Deal

Denon CEOL-N10 Mini HiFi System £500 £417

An all-in-one system with speakers. The CEOL has a CD Player, Bluetooth, two optical inputs to connect to a TV, and built-in network streaming courtesy of HEOS multi-room technology.View Deal

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £169 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Roberts Revival iStream 3 £200 £189 at Amazon

It might look like a throwback, but this radio's feature set is thoroughly modern. It can play streaming services like Spotify and Tidal, has Bluetooth for wirelessly connecting to your phone, and its sound is suitably warm and welcoming.View Deal