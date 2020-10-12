Quick! Last chance to get a $10 free voucher for Amazon Prime Day

Not long now. The countdown is on to midnight PT (3am ET) when the deals extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day will explode into life. Prime subscribers can expect big savings on all manner of home electronics from TVs to headphones, Bluetooth speakers to soundbars and much more.

And this year Prime members can also secure themselves a $10 voucher. All you need to do is spend $10 today with select small businesses selling on Support Small storefront, Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. It's a great way of helping out smaller stores during these tricky times and saving a tidy little sum in the process.

The offer lasts until the end of today (Monday 12th October) and your voucher will be redeemable over the course of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day sales, which run from midnight PT (3am ET) and runs through to the end of Wednesday 14th October.

Don't forge to bookmark our main Prime Day US deals page where you'll be able to keep up to date with the best deals and biggest savings over the next couple of days. There are already some extremely tempting deals to be had ahead of the big day, including 50 per cent off the Amazon Echo Show 5 and a 43-inch TCL Smart Roku TV for only $229.

Happy shopping!

