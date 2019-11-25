Black Friday PS4 deal: Playstation 4 Pro with Modern Warfare now $100 off

While we've seen a smashing Black Friday PS4 deal at Walmart, if you want the superior PS4 Pro console, this deal below is the one for you.

in the Best Buy Black Friday deals, the US retailer has dropped the price of the Playstation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle from $400 to just $300

The PS4 Pro may not have a 4K Blu-ray player, but as a gaming console it's a solid choice. As we said in our four-star PS4 Pro review, "games have potentially more detail, making good use of the 4K and HDR updates. Menus remain smooth to navigate, and the picture when watching video is crisp and rich – in comparison to the Xbox One S, this is the better choice in many ways".

The PS5 release date may be inching ever closer, but for the next year or so the PS4 Pro will remain one of the very best consoles on the market. And at this bargain price, it's now a more appealing option than ever. So, what are you waiting for?

MORE:

15 of the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now

The best Black Friday PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest bundles live right now

The best Black Friday soundbar deals