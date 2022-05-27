Best Memorial Day sales 2022: save on AirPods, 4K TVs, wireless speakers and more

Memorial Day 2022 is upon us and of course, as with any holiday, retailers are using the special occasion as an opportunity to run huge sales across all kinds of product at all kinds of prices. Tech is always a particularly hot area for sales, so for Memorial Day 2022 we've put together a list of the best gear on sale right now.

Comprising huge discounts on headphones, TVs and speakers from major retailers like Amazon, Crutchfield, Samsung and Best Buy, this list rounds up the hottest sales and best deals in the consumer tech world for this year's Memorial Day. Read on to check out our favorite deals, or take a look at your favorite retailers yourself with the following quick links...

Memorial Day sales: headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods: $180 $150 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

A $30 saving might not be the craziest deal we've ever seen, but Apple's AirPods are extremely reliable, comfortable, and convenient wireless earbuds. They're new so haven't been discounted by much yet so if you're looking for a pair, best to pull the trigger.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $250 $197 at Amazon (save $53) (opens in new tab)

The AirPods bring with them both a more robust, dynamic sound than the 'standard' AirPods and a more impressive $50 in savings. If you've got $200 to spend on some wireless earbuds and want to keep it in the Apple family, look no further!

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $550 $480 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

Apple's most premium headphones are also on the end of a welcome discount this weekend. If you want a stylish pair of wireless headphones with class-leading sound quality and excellent build quality, check out the AirPods Max.

(opens in new tab) Cloud II Wireless: $150 $120 at HyperX (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The most famous HyperX gaming headset is a great buy for anybody looking for a solid gaming audio experience without breaking the bank that still comes with all the conveniences of a wireless connection.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $300 $200 at Crutchfield (save $100) (opens in new tab)

We gave these Momentum earbuds five stars in our review precisely because of their excellent, mature sound quality, lightweight build, and ease of use. At $100 off, these earbuds are a great deal for anybody.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 820: $2000 $1800 at Crutchfield (save $200) (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for some of the best sound quality money can buy in a pair of headphones, look no further than the HD 820. These cans sound absolutely fantastic, feel solidly built, and are cleverly designed.

Memorial Day sales: TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65C1: $2500 $1597 at Amazon (save $903) (opens in new tab)

LG's C line of TVs has been the benchmark for TV quality for quite some time. The C1 from 2021 has astounding picture quality, impressive speakers, and a whole host of functionality for movie buffs to gamers to everyone else.

(opens in new tab) The Frame TV: $1500 $1300 at Samsung (save $200) (opens in new tab)

The Frame is Samsung's take on both a high-quality 4K QLED TV packed with HDR and 120Hz support as well as a beautiful, stylish art piece for your home that doubles as the elegant centerpiece of any room.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A80J: $1900 $1200 at Amazon (save $700) (opens in new tab)

Sony's 55-inch A80J launched at $1900, and we gave it five-stars in our review for its fantastic picture quality for the price. At just $1200 today, the A80J is a staggeringly good deal for anybody looking for an excellent set.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q90A: $1800 $1100 at Samsung (save $700) (opens in new tab)

This QLED TV wowed us with its amazingly bright, punchy picture paired with incredible detail and sharpness, so much so that we gave the TV five stars in our review. At just $1100, the Q90A is an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55S435: $360 $320 at Best Buy (save $40) (opens in new tab)

Not every 55-inch set has to cost upwards of $1000. Enter TCL's 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV. At just a couple hundred bucks, this set still manages impressive response times for gaming, a great Roku TV experience, and offers up solid picture quality for the price.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43A6G: $270 $230 at Best Buy (save $40) (opens in new tab)

This 43-inch 4K smart TV comes in at just over $200 but still manages to pack in HDR support, virtual voice assistants like Alexa, and the traditional suite of smart functionality you'd expect. If you need a cheap TV, this is it.

Memorial Day sales: speaker deals

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): $50 $35 at Amazon (save $15) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest, cheapest entryway into the virtual assistant world, and for just $35 you can get all the convenient features of Alexa you already probably know and love for the price of a meal out.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th Gen): $100 $80 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

Want something bigger and better? Alexa smart speakers have come to dominate the virtual assistant landscape because of how compact, easy to use, and compatible with all your favorite tech they are, and Amazon's latest Echo keeps all this up.

(opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 3: $380 $300 at JBL (save $80) (opens in new tab)

JBL's decently sized Xtreme 3 offers up a loud and entertaining sound alongside an impressively rugged build that can withstand almost anything you throw at it. If you need a speaker you can take anywhere and properly start a party, now's your chance.

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 5: $180 $150 at JBL (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Smaller than the Xtreme above, this is such an excellent Bluetooth speaker that we gave it five stars in our review for its clean, detailed sound alongside its excellent dust and water resistance without being able to come up with any cons for the price.

(opens in new tab) KEF LS50 Meta: $1600 $1250 at Woot (save $350) (opens in new tab)

The best in their class and What Hi-Fi? Award winners, due to their exceptional sound quality rich with texture and detail. At just $1250 today, the LS50 Metas are an incredible buy if you are after new standmounters.

(opens in new tab) KEF R3: KEF R3 $1600 at Woot (save $600) (opens in new tab)

This 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speaker looks and feels stylish while offering up exceptional musicality with a balanced and detailed sound. At $2000, we loved the KEF R3, so we love it even more at $1600.

Memorial Day sales: soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) LG SP8YA: $800 $500 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

This 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos wireless soundbar comes with many of the features of LG's more expensive soundbars. With Bluetooth, WiFi, Dolby Vision/HDR10 passthrough, and more, the SP8YA is a solid buy.

(opens in new tab) Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR: $600 $500 at Crutchfield (save $100) (opens in new tab)

This stylish 5.1 system with surround speakers and even a separate subwoofer comes packed with three 4K HDMI inputs, Bluetooth, WiFi, Chromecast support, and even DTS/Dolby Digital decoding all for under $600.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q600A: $600 $450 at Best Buy (save $150) (opens in new tab)

This is a premium, Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar at a less-than-premium price of under $500. We like Samsung's soundbars, and at this price, it's tough to decide not to take that major step up from TV speakers.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q700A: $700 $550 at Walmart (save $150) (opens in new tab)

We loved Samsung's Q800A, just a step above the Q700A, so for a Dolby Atmos soundbar with a full-fat 3.1.2 channel system, you don't find options at the sub-$600 pricepoint all that often.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q800A: $900 $689 at Walmart (save $211) (opens in new tab)

Few Atmos soundbars out there can match the performance of the Q800A with its punchy, robust, room-filling sound and bone-rattling bass all neatly packed into a tidy package. Act now while supplies last!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q900A: $1300 $1000 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a simple, major step up from your TV's speakers, look no further than the Q900A. This soundbar packs in 7.1.2 channels, Dolby Atmos support, and Wi-fi/Bluetooth without breaking the bank.

