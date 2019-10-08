Don't wait for Black Friday, save 68% on these budget wireless earbuds

You can save a whopping 68% on these cheap wireless earbuds, which are now just £40 – a price that will be hard to beat, even on Black Friday. And if the user reviews are anything to go by, they might be a bit of a bargain.

Encafire is simply daring you to give them a try against the more recognised wireless earbuds on the market, claiming up to 18 hours of battery life, one-step pairing with Bluetooth 5.0, a 3-month money-back guarantee and an 18-month replacement warranty. There's also the promise of "hi-fi sound quality"... With an average user rating of 4.4/5 from nearly 3000 user reviews, we're not going to argue.

Encafire true wireless headphones £126 £40 on Amazon The water-resistant, IPX5-certified earbuds connect wirelessly to your phone or music player over Bluetooth. You get 4 hours of playback on a single charge, but the included carry case itself stores almost another four full charges to give up to 18 hours of music on the go.View Deal

Encafire describes its earbuds as made of a comfortable material to perfectly fit your ear. There are three ear tip sizes included to make sure. They also claim the inclusion of a built-in, high quality audio chip to help listen to music in noisy environments. They come with a microphone for making hands-free calls in between listening to your favourite playlists, podcasts and audio books.

Not convinced? If you can stretch your budget and value high-quality audio, we'd recommend you check out the Sony WF-1000XM3 or the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1.

