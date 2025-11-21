I've written about the Sony Bravia 8 II so much that I'm starting to feel like some sort of weird, OLED-obsessed stalker, but I just can't help myself – it really is that good.

I've been involved in the testing of almost 50 TVs in the last year, and this is comfortably my favourite. In fact, I think it's probably the best TV I've ever tested – and I've been reviewing TVs for over 18 years.

My colleagues on the What Hi-Fi? reviews team love it, too, hence its five-star rating and What Hi-Fi? Awards TV Product of the Year gong.

Despite how awesome the Bravia 8 II is, the deals on it have been swift and hefty, and while today isn't the real Black Friday (that's next Friday, the 28th), yet another big discount has just appeared.

So, right now, you can buy the 55-inch Bravia 8 II for just £1699 at Richer Sounds, and the 65-inch model for £1999 at Richer Sounds.

That's an additional £100 off the 55-inch model and £200 off the 65 incher, which launched for £2499 and £2999 respectively.

So that's an amazing TV with a massive discount. While it's impossible to be 100 per cent sure, I'm confident this one won't be beaten once the real Black Friday rolls around.

The Bravia 8 II is the successor to the awesome A95L, which is the TV I use at home. That hopefully goes to show how highly I rate it – but, having tested the Bravia 8 II alongside it, my home TV looks a little less special these days.

The newer-generation QD-OLED panel is capable of going quite a bit brighter than the previous one, which makes highlights all the more impressive, but this extra brightness also brings with it increased contrast and colour volume.

This is such a vibrant TV that dazzles with colourful content, such as the Spider-verse movies, but it's also beautifully balanced, boasting Sony's trademark approach to cinematic authenticity.

You won't find a sharper, more solid TV, either. The Bravia 8 II has clever AI-based processing that subtly sharpens certain picture elements. You never see the processing in action – you just see an incredibly crisp and three-dimensional-feeling picture.

Sony has done amazing work on dark gradation, too, which simply means there's a great combination of perfect OLED blacks and spot-on shadow detail.

Best of all, you don't have to work at all hard to get this supreme performance out of the Bravia 8 II. As I wrote in my review:

"For a supremely authentic picture, simply pick Dolby Vision Dark for Dolby Vision content or Professional for everything else.

"Should you want a little more pop to proceedings, either because you’re watching in a room with ambient light or simply because you enjoy an even more thrilling delivery, simply switch to Dolby Vision Bright or the Cinema mode."

The Bravia 8 II is also one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy, thanks to an Acoustic Surface Audio+ system that combines excellent detail and directness with surprising spaciousness and atmosphere.

I still recommend adding a dedicated sound system (the Sonos Arc Ultra is a great starting point), but if you're determined to live with your TV's built-in speakers, this is another reason to choose the Sony over a rival such as the LG G5 or Samsung S95F.

My only real issue with the Bravia 8 II is that it has just two HDMI 2.1 sockets (as well as two 'standard' HDMIs), one of which is also the eARC port. The G5 and S95F, by comparison, each have four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

The Bravia 8 II's limitation here is a bit of a pain for someone like me who has a PS5, an Xbox Series X and a Dolby Atmos sound system, but if you have only one or two of those devices, it will not be a problem at all.

