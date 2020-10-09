Why wait 'til Prime Day? Save 21% on Apple AirPods 2

Apple's latest (second-gen) AirPods, complete with wireless charging case, are now available for just £158 in this unbeatable Amazon deal.

We always keep a keen eye on AirPods prices, and this is the lowest price we've seen for the premium wireless model in a while. They started life as £199 but have more recently been available around the £169 mark. Now they're down to £158.

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case £199 £158 at Amazon

Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone. The wireless case works with all Qi-compatible charging mats and has the battery level-indicating LED on the front for easier reference.View Deal

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals.

They don't sport the noise-cancelling feature of their new and pricier siblings, the AirPods Pro, but if you're an Apple fan and are looking for good sound, design and usability at a tempting price, there's plenty to like here.

So ahead of Prime Day deals coming next week, it's already a good time to upgrade your iPhone experience with a new pair of AirPods 2.

