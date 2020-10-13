The 4 best Prime Day PS4 and PS4 Pro deals 2020

Winter is coming and with many of us choosing to stay at home, there's never been a better time to grab a Prime Day PS4 and PS4 Pro deal. Plus, with the PS5 due to be released in November, retailers will be keen to clear their shelves of old stock.

You can buy the plain PS4 500B with the latest slim design for just £250 but the best deals are to be had when retailers bundle the console with a game or two. Thanks to the sales bonanza that is Prime Day, you can pick up a PS4 500GB with FIFA 21 and action-adventure romp The Division 2 Limited Edition for just £259 at Game.

PS4 Pro deals a a bit harder to come by but we've picked out a couple of gems below. Game Collection has just announced an exclusive new PS4 Pro bundle that gets you the latest Spider-Man game, complete with breathtaking HDR visuals, for the price of bargain £299.

The best bundles tend to sell out within hours in some cases, so it's wise to pull the trigger when you spot something you like the look of.

With Amazon Prime Day set to be swiftly followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'll be keeping a very close eye on prices to ensure you get the best PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle deals. Happy hunting!

Sony PS4 500GB & FIFA21 & The Division 2 £266.98 £259

Here's one of the best-value bundles we've seen in a while: a PlayStation 4 with FIFA 21 (including the game on Blu-ray disc) and The Division 2 Limited Edition. It'll sell out, so don't hang around if you fancy it.

