Prime Day TV deal: 32 inch Sony smart TV now just £199

We have reached the last hours of the Prime Day UK deals and there is still time to save a stack of cash on some shiny new consumer electronics (or 61% off a toothbrush).

How about a new TV? Our pick of the very best TV deals includes money off top-of-the-range OLED and QLED 4K TVs, but what about if you need something a little more affordable? Enter this Sony smart TV deal...

Sony KDL32WE613BU HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £199

Want a TV for a second room or bedroom? You can save 43% on this Sony 32 inch TV. It's only HD Ready but if it's for the kids or a spare room it still represents a decent bargain. View Deal

This LCD TV isn't about top of the range specs or delivering 4K resolution but the Sony Bravia range remains synonymous with quality, so we're confident this will be a decent bet if your needs are smaller.

You can still watch in HDR, browse the web, watch YouTube and other apps, and connect via USB and HDMI. There's even a built-in speaker and subwoofer. Bargain!