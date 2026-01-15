Samsung's latest update will allow budding musicians to learn the guitar from the comfort of their TV

(Image credit: Samsung / Fender)

If you’ve ever wanted in-person guitar lessons, but been put off by the expense, you might be swayed by Samsung’s latest proposition.

The brand has partnered with the guitar company Fender to bring the Fender Play app to Samsung TVs.

The Jam Mode feature also lets players select a “fun” background and play along with curated tracks from a variety of genres, to turn “their screen into a stage”.

President of the Fender Play Foundation, Cliff Kim, adds that the addition is designed to help “guitar enthusiasts take their skills to the next level” and give them the “opportunity to learn, practice, and play”.

Samsung says that the app will be available on its TVs in 2026 – although the exact release date is not yet confirmed. It will first be available on Samsung’s 2026 line-up of smart TVs, and will roll out to select older models through a software update.

