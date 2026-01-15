If you’ve ever wanted in-person guitar lessons, but been put off by the expense, you might be swayed by Samsung’s latest proposition.

The brand has partnered with the guitar company Fender to bring the Fender Play app to Samsung TVs.

Players can choose a path for four different instruments: electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass or ukulele. You can then select courses based on your skill level, which feature step-by-step lessons built around familiar songs, from 99 Red Balloons by Nena to The Jungle Book’s Bare Necessities.

The Jam Mode feature also lets players select a “fun” background and play along with curated tracks from a variety of genres, to turn “their screen into a stage”.

President of the Fender Play Foundation, Cliff Kim, adds that the addition is designed to help “guitar enthusiasts take their skills to the next level” and give them the “opportunity to learn, practice, and play”.

Samsung says that the app will be available on its TVs in 2026 – although the exact release date is not yet confirmed. It will first be available on Samsung’s 2026 line-up of smart TVs, and will roll out to select older models through a software update.

This partnership follows on from Fender's latest venture into the hi-fi and AV world, as it released its first consumer headphones and speakers earlier this month.

We are yet to select our finest picks and give the feature a go, but it could be an exciting supplement for music fanatics and TV lovers alike.

