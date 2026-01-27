Put off by an OLED's upfront cost? This new LG subscription could be a worthwhile solution

News
By published

But make sure it's the right choice for you first

LG C5 48-inch OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

LG has launched a new subscription service that will let home cinema fans rent some of its hardware, including select models of its OLED TVs, for a monthly fee.

The South Korean tech giant has announced a subscription service in partnership with Raylo, offering “lower monthly prices and the flexibility to upgrade as new technology comes to market.”

Karl Gilbert, CEO of Raylo, says: “Electronics brands are increasingly moving beyond one-time sales and toward subscription-first models”. It’s worth noting that the service, named LG Flex, will only be available for customers in the UK.

It’s a little disappointing to see that the only C5s included are on the smaller end of the spectrum, skipping out the larger models available in 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. So, if you want to go bigger, the only option is a 55-inch B4 from 2024, which is getting a little long in the tooth.

The 42-inch C5 is available for £28 a month, while the 48-inch C5 and C5 comes in at £33 per month. Additionally, the B4 will set you back £26.

There are also a few soundbars available, namely the LG US80TR and US70TR models, but we haven't reviewed either of these bars. Those come in at £15 and £25 a month, respectively.

TOPICS
Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.