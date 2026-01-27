LG has launched a new subscription service that will let home cinema fans rent some of its hardware, including select models of its OLED TVs, for a monthly fee.

The South Korean tech giant has announced a subscription service in partnership with Raylo, offering “lower monthly prices and the flexibility to upgrade as new technology comes to market.”

That essentially means you can rent certain LG TVs or soundbars on a month-by-month basis.

Karl Gilbert, CEO of Raylo, says: “Electronics brands are increasingly moving beyond one-time sales and toward subscription-first models”. It’s worth noting that the service, named LG Flex, will only be available for customers in the UK.

So far, there are only a handful of OLED TVs available through the subscription, including the 42- and 48-inch LG C5 models, as well as the 55-inch B4.

When we had both of these C5 sets in our test room, they achieved five-star ratings for their bright picture and excellent app support.

It’s a little disappointing to see that the only C5s included are on the smaller end of the spectrum, skipping out the larger models available in 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. So, if you want to go bigger, the only option is a 55-inch B4 from 2024, which is getting a little long in the tooth.

The 42-inch C5 is available for £28 a month, while the 48-inch C5 and C5 comes in at £33 per month. Additionally, the B4 will set you back £26.

There are also a few soundbars available, namely the LG US80TR and US70TR models, but we haven't reviewed either of these bars. Those come in at £15 and £25 a month, respectively.

While being able to rent a TV or soundbar could be a good solution for not being able to afford the upfront cost or simply not wanting to commit to a product for years, it's worth thinking carefully about whether this would work for you.

Take the 42-inch C5, which can currently be found for £899 at Amazon. If you paid the LG Flex price for a year, then you would have spend just over £337. But take the time period a little further to three years, then you would have paid over £1349.

That means the subscription is only cost-effective if you know you will not need the product for a long period of time. Still, it's worth considering if you are looking to keep costs down in the short-term.

