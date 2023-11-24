I've built a five-star vinyl system for less than £1000 using Black Friday deals

It can be overwhelming going through Black Friday hi-fi deals. There have been some exceptionally great discounts on speakers, turntables, streamers and amps thanks to specialist retailers such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson – even Amazon has been matching some of these independent retailers' prices.

But even if you spot these great deals, how do you go about making sure if this particular turntable will work well with these budget speakers, or if the on-sale amplifier has all the required specs needed for your system's needs? Well, I've been reviewing hi-fi products for over a decade now, and I'm here to help. Putting together the right system with all the right components that work – and sound – best together is one of our specialities at What Hi-Fi?. I've picked the best products that are currently enjoying some great Black Friday deals and put them together in a system that I think not only sounds great but will also get you the biggest savings.

This vinyl system I've put together below all comes to u £1000. That's a decent total sum if you're looking to upgrade or have the funds to set your sights above the entry-level. And I've also added a handful of alternatives or additional budget options to expand this system should you wish – you know, just for fun.

So if you're looking to build (or re-build) a modern turntable system from scratch, here's the best product combination made from the best Black Friday deals.

The system

Turntable: Sony PS-LX310BT was £249 now £228 at Amazon (save £21)

Integrated amplifier: Marantz PM6007 was £449 now £347 at Amazon (save £££102)

Stereo speakers: Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition was £449 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £170)

Total price: was £1147 now £824

Saving: £323

Here, Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’, fully automatic record player that includes a built-in switchable phono stage, Bluetooth streaming and even priced it at the more budget end of the market. Set up is easy, while the PS-LX310BT's entertaining, musical sound with a healthy dose of drive and attack will delight. This is easily the best Bluetooth turntable we've tested too, with even newer models not matching the Sony deck's stability and connection to wireless headphones. With its user-friendly option and innate sense of fun, this affordable Sony turntable is a joy to use when spinning your record collection. Five stars



Price check: £229 @ Electricshop and John Lewis

Marantz PM6007 was £449 now £347 at Amazon (save £102)

Budget stereo amplifiers under £300 are hard to come by these days, but this Marantz PM6007 integrated has been our go-to recommendation for many moons now. It packs a punch with 45W per channel, has analogue and digital inputs, and, more crucially for this system, a moving magnet phono stage. We'd recommend switching the Sony turntable's phono stage off and using the Marantz's phono preamp instead – it will sound better. The amp itself looks and feels far more luxurious than its price tag would suggest, and it sounds wonderful too. A cohesive, powerful, dynamic performance combines subtle detail with clarity and rhythmic precision. A 6.3mm headphone port means you can plug in wired headphones to listen to your records, if wireless isn't your thing.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner 2023 Price check: £349 @ Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition was £449 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

One of our favourite mid-priced standmounters have been knocking around below £500 for some time, but you can now make a big £200 saving on the 607 S2 AE's original price. These compact and former Award-winners will work a treat for smaller spaces and deliver a punchy, detailed and dynamically expressive sound. Their enthusiastic nature will gel brilliantly with the Sony deck's fun, rhythmic talents and the Marantz amp's more refined and clear presentation, underpinning it all with an agile bass performance that will get your foot tapping and your head bopping. And they look rather smart too. Five stars Deal also available at Peter Tyson

Altogether, this system will cost you just over £800 with today's deal prices – that's an incredible total cost for three five-star products that won't break the bank, not to mention a huge saving of over £300. That leaves you plenty left over for those little extras like cables and even a new record or two (or three!).

What if you already have a perfectly good integrated amplifier, but it doesn't have a phono stage?

If you don't like the one inside the Sony deck, you can add an external phono preamp to give it a sonic lift. Our recommendation? The sleek, energetic Cambridge Audio Duo MC/MM, which works with both moving magnet (which the Sony has) and moving coil cartridges (in case you want to upgrade at a later date). And it's even £100 off right now. Neat.

Cambridge Audio Alva Duo MC/MM was £299 now £199 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

What if you want to add streaming powers?

The new 2023 Award-winning WiiM Pro Plus is the perfect, compact, ultra-budget addition to any system and will bring AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast and wi-fi connectivity so you can play from your favourite music service app (Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify etc) with ease. It sounds great for the price, the friendly app makes it easy to use and it's now available with a tempting £50 saving. We'd snap it up quick.

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

Want a bigger sound?

You can upgrade to the bigger B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition speakers that deliver a more spacious sound and more impactful bass, with even more powerful dynamics on offer. This step-up model is pricier than the 607 S2 above, but it's currently enjoying a reduction in price too.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition was £699 now £329 at Richer Sounds (save £370 with VIP)

