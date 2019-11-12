Get £30 off an iPhone 11 at Currys ahead of Black Friday

What Hi-Fi? is always keen to tell you about great early Black Friday savings, but when the discounted product under our noses recently scooped up a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award, we really want to shout about it.

The Apple iPhone 11 won our hotly-contested award for the best smartphone product of 2019, thanks to its attractive pricing, excellent audio and video, good battery life and improved camera. The more powerful (and quite a bit more expensive) iPhone 11 Pro also gained five stars from this very publication. What we're saying is, we liked Apple's latest iPhone series a lot.

But what's of paramount importance right now is this: whatever your budget, if it's one of Apple's September-issue new iPhone 11s you want, you may as well net yourself a tidy £30 saving at Currys while stocks last.

Apple iPhone 11, 64GB (Black) £729 £699 at Currys

Arguably the pick of Apple's new brood and a brilliant all-rounder, the iPhone 11 has a new processor and new camera system. It’s powered by a new A13 Bionic chip and third-generation Neural engine. You also get dual 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide lenses on the rear. In our tests, we gave it a perfect five stars across the board for sound, screen and features – and a coveted What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award.View Deal

The option above is just one of the models included in the deal. Gold, black, red, space grey, purple, midnight green, yellow – many colours and all storage options are eligible for the discount.

Whether it's the mainstream iPhone 11, the powerful iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 6.5-inch OLED screen you want, simply type IPHONE30 at the checkout to get your £30 discount.

More early Black Friday deals as and when we see them. And you're very welcome.

