Get a pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $79 with this Black Friday deal

Beats are some of the most popular headphones out there, and you're in luck if you're looking for a pair of your own, because Walmart is offering up a big discount on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just $79.

When we reviewed the Beats Solo 3 Wireless, we gave these headphones three-stars in our review, complementing their full-bodied sound, clear midrange, and excellent battery life and range. If you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones, at just $79, the Solo 3 Wireless is worth a look.

Solo 3: was $199 now $79 at Walmart

Not the most subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and big savings, those shortcomings can be quickly overlooked, especially at a meaty $50 off.

We didn't find the Solo 3 Wireless the most competitive wireless headphones on the market at their original RRP of $199, but this hefty discount certainly helps their performance-per-dollar case. And if you like your music bold and upfront with good levels of energy, you might find these perfectly fitting companions.

They have an excellent feature list, too, which includes a massive 40-hour battery life. There are also extra benefits for iOS users, as there’s a seamless link with your iPhone; turn the headphones on and your iPhone will ask if you want to connect. Plus, audio quality is no slouch with the Solo 3 either, as these cans offer up a full-bodied sound with a clean mid-range.

Given their attractive price and comfy fit, they should certainly make the shortlist of the fashion-conscious iPhone owner. And at such a massive discount, it becomes a lot more difficult to find a better pair of headphones for the money. So, if you need headphones, this Beats Solo 3 Walmart deal is worth a look.

