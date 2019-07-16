Last chance! Pick up a 55 inch TCL 4K TV for just £299 on Amazon Prime Day

We appreciate not everyone can afford a flagship TV, even with some of the great discounts available on Amazon Prime Day. Well fear not, because budget TV brand TCL has some cracking – and we mean cracking – deals on offer today only. But you only have seven hours left to pick up one of these fantastic TV bargains, so you'd better get cracking!

The TCL 55DP628 is a 55 inch TV with a 4K resolution, plus HDR10 and HLG compatibility, and includes Netflix 4K and YouTube 4K streaming via wi-fi, plus Freeview Play, Dolby audio and the Alexa voice assistant. And you can save £130.

Go for the slightly smaller TCL 50DP628 50in model and you'll save yourself another £50 - it's discounted to a scarcely believable £249. And for just £199 you can get yourself the 43in TCL 43DP628 for £199. Cheap 4K TV, anyone?

TCL 43DP628 43in 4K HDR TV £329 £199 at Amazon Netflix, YouTube and other video streaming services available on this smart TV with its very low price. Not one we've tested but it's certainly specced-up for Ultra HD and HDR. It's wi-fi-enabled and you can control it with Alexa too.View Deal

TCL 50DP628 50in 4K HDR TV £429 £249 at Amazon It's all systems go for TCL on Prime Day with its 4K big screen tempters. You can voice control them if you have an Echo product and enjoy Freeview as well as Netflix and YouTube in 4K. It's HDR10-enabled, wi-fi-compatible and has a USB for external media playback.View Deal

TCL 55DP628 55in 4K TV £499 £299 at Amazon It's hard to argue with a 55in 4K TV for under £300. What can one really ask of it? There's video streaming apps, HDR10 support and you can voice control it if you have an Echo. Not one we've tested. Don't hold out for class-leading picture performance but there's definitely great value here if you want a big screen TV on a budget.View Deal

