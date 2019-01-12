CES 2019: news, highlights, best new products

CES 2019 is live! What Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage is to musicians, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is to technology brands: an annual world stage on which to capture the attention of millions. And once again, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony et al., have announced a plethora of new products.

Every January, for the last 51 years, the Convention and World Trade Center in Las Vegas (and ten other locations around the city) is transformed into a display and demo showcase of the latest in technology and innovation from over 4,500 exhibitors.

In recent years it has been all 5G, smart cities, self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and robotics too – and of course, that year’s consumer electronics due to globally grace the shelves in the following months.

CES 2019 is held on Tuesday 8th to Friday 11th January, with the ‘Media’ days (when you can expect the majority of the big reveals) taking place on the two days prior to the show opening.

We'll be updating this page with all the key news and highlights from the show floor (and beyond)...

CES 2019 wrap-up

Day 4 highlights

Kanto's TUK active speakers blend Bluetooth with vinyl

GoldenEar Technology’s Triton One.R speakers make world debut at CES

TEAC unveils Reference Series amplifiers and new turntables at CES 2019

Classé Audio presents Delta Pre, Mono and Stereo amplifiers

Audioengine A2+ Wireless speakers deliver affordable desktop streaming

ELAC launches Navis powered speakers with Class AB amplifiers

Nagra HD DAC X aims for digital perfection

Cambridge Audio launches Alva TT turntable with aptX HD Bluetooth

Day 3 highlights

Sony's LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker looks like a candle, vibrates to play music

Sony announces XG90, XG95 4K TV replacements for Award-winning XF9005

Sony's new GTK-PG10 outdoor speaker has integrated cup holders

Technics SL-1210/SL-1200 MK7 price and release date confirmed

Audio Technica challenges Sony with premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Audio Technica serves up a platter of tasteful budget turntables at CES

Day 2 highlights

Panasonic's flagship GZ2000 OLED TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos speakers

Sony launching another new OLED TV - the AG8

TCL unveils flagship X10 8K Quantum Dot TV

Sony introduces budget 4K Blu-ray player and Atmos soundbar for 2019

Sony announces new Master Series TVs, including 8K LCD model

Sony announces PS-LX310BT budget Bluetooth turntable

PSB Alpha affordable speaker range returns for 2019

Samsung announces 98in version of its 8K QLED TV

Mavin's true wireless Air-X headphones have a 100ft range

Hisense reveals 100in 4K TriChroma Laser TV with Harman Kardon sound

Mark Levinson 5000 Series integrated amplifiers arrive at CES 2019

Technics relaunches legendary DJ turntable with SL-1200 MK7

Technics launches SL-1500C turntable with built-in phono stage

Panasonic's 2019 4K Blu-ray players offers HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Technics launches first wireless Bluetooth headphones

Panasonic unveils GZ2000 flagship OLED TV

LG unveils rollable Signature OLED TV R at CES 2019

JBL launches four pairs of truly wireless in-ear headphones

JBL Link Bar with Android TV and Google Assistant set for Spring 2019 launch

JBL unveils Live range of in-, on- and over-ear headphones

NAD Masters M10 is ultimate whole-home streaming system

Tidal Masters hi-res streaming now available on Android smartphones

CES 2019 - Day 1 highlights

Samsung announces 75in Micro LED TV

Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones boast completely hands-free Alexa

CES 2019 pre-show news

iTunes movies and TV shows coming to Samsung TVs

LG confirms 8K OLED and LCD TVs for 2019

LG unveils a trio of Dolby Atmos soundbars ahead of CES 2019

CES 2019: New Samsung The Frame lifestyle 4K TV sports QLED panel

Klipsch announces Dolby Atmos soundbar with Alexa and Google Assistant

CES 2019: What can we expect this year?

8K and 4K TVs

Death, taxes, new TVs at CES: nothing’s surer. What’s less certain, however, is whether 8K will dominate the scene. Despite CES 2019 being a likely stage to show off Samsung’s current 8K line-up and to mark the debut for LG and Sony’s 8K models, which we’ve only seen prototypes of so far, it’s unlikely 4K will be left out.

We expect The Top TV brands – with 8K-TVs or not – will have curtains to draw on new 4K fare, ahead of their inevitable 2019 spring and summer launches. LG has already teased some specs of its next-gen 4K OLED TVs, and it could perhaps have a consumer-ready rollable TV on show.

As far as we know Panasonic’s immediate 8K ambitions are limited to cameras, but we expect there'll be a successor, or at least a new accompaniment, to Panasonic's 2018 TX-65FZ950 flagship.

HDR10+

We should probably be watching HDR10+ content already. There has been a trickle of news throughout the year on the latest HDR format, spanning the start of its licensing and logo certification program and the first waves of compatible TVs. HDR10+ currently supported by Panasonic and Philips sets, in addition to those from its co-founder Samsung.

But where's the content? 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. both slated title releases by the end of this year – but with time running out, expect to hear more updates at CES. Meanwhile, Rakuten's TV rental service says it will provide HDR10+ content too, and in the US, Shout! Factory released We, The Marines on Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR10+ and HDR10 just before Christmas.

Smart headphones

Chipset manufacturer Qualcomm recently announced its new hardware/software package that it hopes will encourage more brands to make Amazon-Alexa-powered headphones, such as Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II (above).

We could, therefore, see the ‘smart’ (ie. voice-controlled) focus switch from wireless speakers to headphones, although we’ll bet on there being a raft of new Alexa and Google Assistant Bluetooth speaker announcements. Maybe even a Bixby smart something-or-other too.

True wireless headphones

Are we in for another true wireless treat? It’s certainly an area of the headphone sector we believe could do with a quality boost. We’ll be keeping our eyes and ears out for something with potential to rival Sony’s excellent WF-1000X - especially on the Sony stand. Klipsch has already thrown its hat into the ring with its forthcoming T5 true wireless buds.

The much-anticipated second-gen Apple AirPods will likely land in 2019, but Apple will inevitably continue its CES boycott and unveil them at one of its own events later in the year.

And then of course there are other headphone innovations that may be on the horizon? How much tech and artificial intelligence can we cram into earbuds? Sound personalisation don’t appear to want to die, and how about language translation? The Mars true wireless earbuds caught our eye in January last year for their person-to-person real-time translation.

Sony

Will Sony reveal a new flagship 4K TV at CES? If last year is anything to go by, perhaps not. Sony announced its AF8 4K OLED range at the show, but it wasn’t until July that its top-billing Master Series TV range (AF9 4K OLED and ZF9 4K LCD) was revealed. Still, we’d expect at least some new TVs on display – maybe a replacement for the AF8? And, fingers crossed, that 85in 8K HDR LCD display we saw at IFA.

Aside from TVs, we can take a punt at new headphones (including the true wireless variety) and AV amps. Sony’s CES launches are always prolific, so visit whathifi.com following the press conference on Monday 7th at 5pm (GMT-8) to find out the latest news.

Samsung

Samsung has announced new design-focused lifestyle TVs for 2019: The Frame and The Serif TV, which both have QLED screens like the brand's flagship TVs.

As for regular TVs, we’d typically expect an update to the current 4K QLED TV range, which has really seen QLED TVs come into its own this year, bagging a handful of five-star reviews.

Could 2019 be the year QLED trumps OLED? After all, the battle is becoming increasingly close. Released only a few months ago, Samsung’s (and the UK’s) first-ever 8K TV range will presumably sit loud and proud on its stand for all to ogle.

LG

Last CES, LG announced a 2018 update to its OLED TV range that saw it winning a What Hi-Fi? Award and Product of the Year Award for its OLED65C8PLA and OLED55C8PLA respectively. Its OLED models should be getting even better for 2019, too. LG has teased some specs and most of its 4K OLED line-up ahead of the launch, such as the next-gen version of the Alpha 9 (α9) processor found in all but one of its 2018 OLEDs. The a9 2nd-gen brings advancements across the board, in part thanks to its improved mapping, colour correction and noise reduction algorithms.

Despite announcing a mammoth 88in 8K OLED TV a few days before CES 2018, LG didn’t present it there. We saw it in prototype form at IFA in September, though, and it looks certain to make its CES debut next week. We should also be able to clock its recently revealed 75in 8K TV.

New LG products we can definitely expect to see at the show include a trio of new Dolby Atmos-supporting soundbars and a new high-tech 4k short throw laser projector.

Panasonic

2018 was a big year for Panasonic. The company turned 100 years old, and kicked off a year of celebrations at CES by announcing new OLED TVs, 4K Blu-ray players (including the Award-winning DP-UB9000) and a flagship Technics turntable.

Panasonic's dedicated ‘100 Years’ exhibition won’t return to its CES floor space in January, then, but we can no doubt expect a 2019 TV range, perhaps new 4K disc spinners, and maybe more Technics goodies too. The company has announced an event celebrating the SL-1200 record player, so we're guessing that could be a hint...

Technics

Technics has announced details for a CES event on 7th January, with a focus on the company's famous SL-1200 range of turntables. It will be streamed worldwide and promises to 'focus on the SL-1200 Series with performances by globally renowned DJs who are also fans of the legendary series', so a more affordable and perhaps DJ-orientated SL-1200 could well be on the cards.

Hisense

The Chinese TV manufacturer will be offering something outside of the inevitably busy OLED and 8K arena, set to demonstrate why Laser TV is 'the future of large screen viewing'. We can expect its press conference (on Monday 7th) to also champion TV thinness, AI integration and the next iteration of ULED technology.

CES 2018: The highlights

At CES 2018, 4K OLED TVs continued to hog the spotlight, with sets from LG, Sony and Panasonic catching the eye with their dazzling screens. Samsung’s reply: 8K QLED and monster MicroLED displays.

Elsewhere, smart speakers and truly wireless headphones claimed CES in much the same way they have done in the consumer bubble the rest of the year. Dolby Atmos and ‘3D’ soundbars from Sony and Sennheiser made their debut, and we were even able to take five in an all-new AV-enhancing ‘smart’ chair.

Audio highs – which comprised our Stars of CES 2018 winners – spanned Technics’ flagship SL-1000R deck, the now-five-star Chord Qutest, Arcam’s new HDA hi-fi component range, Denon and Marantz’s 13-channel flagship AV amps, and the JBL L100 Classic speakers the US brand revived from the ‘70s.

As is tradition, we'll be at CES's hi-fi haven, The Venetian, to dish out our Stars of CES 2019 awards to our favourite audio products of the show, so watch this space.