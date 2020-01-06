Focal launches its first-ever Dolby Atmos speaker at CES

French hi-fi brand Focal has used the CES world stage to announce (and demo) three new models to its recently launched Chora range, one of which is the company’s first Dolby Atmos speaker. The Chora 826-D Atmos floorstander, Chora Center speaker, Chora Surround speaker and Sub 600p subwoofer round out the range for AV set-ups.

The 826-D enters the Chord line as the new flagship, a floorstander with an upward-firing driver that delivers the height channels of an Atmos soundtrack. Focal has designed the driver to direct the sound towards the ceiling at a carefully calculated angle so that it reflects around the entire room.

Like the existing Chora speakers, each newcomer to the series sports Focal’s Slatefiber composite cones – a fusion of thermoplastic polymer and recycled, non-woven carbon fibres – and aluminium-magnesium TNF tweeters, which are exclusive to the Chora range. The sub, meanwhile, utilises a heavier and more rigid Polyflex cone, better suited for delivering low-end impact.

The Chora 826-D, Chora Center (available with an optional stand), and Chora Surround (which can be wall-mounted) will be available in black, light wood and dark wood finishes next month, while the 600-watt 600p subwoofer will follow in the spring.

Pricing is to be confirmed, however as the rest of the Chora speakers cost between £600 and £1299 we can expect them to lie within and closely around those parameters.

MORE: