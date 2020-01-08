Hands on: Technics EAH-AZ70W review

Like many audio brands in the past year, Technics has spotted an opportunity to grow its headphone range with a pair of the ever-popular true wireless buds.

At CES 2020, the Japanese audio stalwart has unveiled its EAH-AZ70W, its very first pair of that kind – and, priced £239, they're natural rivals to the best-in-class Sony WF-1000XM3s at the premium end of the market.

During a briefing, we were able to go hands-(and ears-)on with them in order to bring you our first impressions on what could be the most exciting additions to the true wireless headphones space in 2020.

Features

During What Hi-Fi?'s briefing, Technics made its priorities for the EAH-AZ70W very clear. They had to have excellent noise-cancellation, be reliably stable and of course boast class-leading sound quality.

To deliver on the first goal, Technics has created its own noise-cancelling technology (Dual Hybrid Noise-Cancelling Technology), which essentially adds digital processing to the traditional analogue feedback method in order to block unwanted noise both inside and outside of the headphones. Each earbud has no less than three microphones to help it do so, too.

The free Technics Audio Connect companion app offers the means to adjust noise-cancellation in as many as 100 steps – helpful – from what we imagine (we haven't seen the app) is a slide-bar. And Ambient Mode, a common feature of true wireless buds, allows ambient noise in so that owners can hear, say, a train announcement or engage in brief conversation without having to take the buds out of their ears. It works well in our demo – when we cycle through to the mode by tapping the right earbud, the explanation from a Technics spokesperson can be clearly heard in that tinny amplification common to it.

Our first impressions of their noise-cancellation are positive too, however as the demo took place in a room plagued with just mere chit-chatter we were hardly able to put them to the real world test of effectively blocking out street and transport engine noise.

In the name of connection stability, meanwhile, Technics has chosen to keep the left and right earbuds independent so that each receives a signal from the music source, rather one bud receiving the entire music signal and passing one channel to the other in a master and slave configuration.

True wireless earbuds with Qualcomm's TrueWireless Stereo Plus chipset are capable of a similar feat when connected to a Android phone that's powered by either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 and 855 technology, but to allow independent L/R connectivity regardless of the music source, Technics has opted to use another chip (although won't say which).

It has also come up with a (patent-pending) proprietary design to enable the buds to house large antennas (necessary for good connections) while remaining a compact size by merging the antennae and touch sensor.

You get a 18-hour total battery life from a single charge (six from the buds, 12 from the USB-C-powered charging case), which is perfectly adequate if a little beneath the 24-hour combined playback time of the aforementioned Sonys. We're told battery figures could alter slightly, as Technics is trying to further reduce the amount of power noise-cancelling draws before the EAH-AZ70Ws come to market in May.

As well as facilitating ANC adjustment, the app also lets owners select sound modes, view battery status, and help you find your misplaced or stolen buds by revealing their geographical location when they were last connected to a phone.

Sound

Delivering the sonic performance Technics is confident in is the EAH-AZ70Ws' newly developed 10mm dynamic drivers, whose diaphragms have been graphene-coated to increase their strength and in turn their high and mid frequency performance. An acoustic chamber inside each supposedly optimises the airflow generated from the driver unit too, the theoretical upshot being more sonic spatiality and deeper bass. Beam forming technology promises to help clear and efficient voice transmission during phone calls, too.

As ZZ Top's Viva Las Vegas isn't in the demo music player's library, we choose the next best geographically suitable song, Eagles' Hotel California. That very familiar string melody comes through tangibly clear and textured amid the bass plucks that are communicated with surprising depth. The tonality of the pre-production, unfinished EAH-AZ70Ws we have in our ears does seem to carry a bassy warmth, but again it's difficult to gage the Technics' true talents in the environment of our brief demo.

Design

We very seldom have a problem with the Technics' typically smart, stylish design language, and the EAH-AZ70Ws don't buck the trend. While we can't say they look too distinguished from the competition – after all, the buds' diminutive size and the case's elongated shape are rather par for the course – they do have the eminent look of a Technics product.

The aluminium-replicating finish of the plastic buds and case, predictably available in either silver or black, is well applied. The buds are some of the more compact pieces we've come across and consequently are a nice, light and comfortable fit. They shouldn't be easily spoiled by rain either considering they're water resistant to IPX4-equivalent.

The tap controls on the right earbud to play/pause and skip songs, adjust volume, activate/deactivate noise-cancelling and Ambient Mode, and launch a connected phone's voice assistant (note that Alexa is actually built-in) appear unfussy.

Initial verdict

There's only so much we can tell of a product's performance from a brief demo of a pre-production sample – which is sadly but understandably often all you get at CES, where brands are unveiling all-new stuff for the year ahead for the first time.

But the Technics EAH-AZ70Ws do make a good impression with their smart design and vast feature set – the only (small) blot at a glance is seemingly a shorter battery life than the very best.

If that proves to be the only area they just fall short of next to the class-leading competition, Technics will have a winner on its hands.

