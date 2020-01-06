Jabra launches Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds and Elite 45h on-ears at CES 2020

We expect hundreds of new pairs of headphones to be announced at CES 2020, so we'll be filtering through the noise to let you know about the more interesting launches. Jabra knows a thing or two about wireless headphones, not least when it comes to earphones designed for running or the gym, and it has two new models for this year.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t (pictured, above) are wireless earbuds designed to work well under hot and sweaty pressure, while the Elite 45h (pictured, below) are a more traditional pair of on-ear wireless headphones, boasting an impressive battery life.

The Elite Active 75t buds are the sporty version of the Elite 75t, both of which are an update on their Elite Active 65t and Elite 65t predecessors. The Active 75t earphones come promising a more durable design that's also 22 per cent smaller than the Active 65t model.

Battery life has been boosted by up to 89 per cent, claiming 7.5-hours of life on one charge, extended to some 28 hours with the charging case. The new earbuds are now IP57, as opposed to IP56, bringing with it waterproofing. Available from February, they're priced at £189.99 ($199).

Jabra Elite 45h headphones, new for 2020 (Image credit: Jabra)

At £89 ($99), the Jabra Elite 45h are aiming at the budget headphones market, boasting a claimed 40-hour battery life, plus ultra-fast charging – 8 hours in 15 minutes – in a compact, foldable, wireless on-ear package. That wireless connectivity comes in the form of the latest Bluetooth 5.0.

There are two mics for taking calls and with a touch of an earbud you can access the voice assistant of your choice; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. The Jabra Elite 45h are due in February and will be available in five colours: Titanium Black, Black (Best Buy US exclusive), Gold Beige, Navy and Copper Black (Amazon exclusive).

Both new pairs of headphones offer Jabra MySound, which promises to calibrate the sound to your ears through a series of optimisation beeps and bleeps using the Jabra Sound+ app.

Stay tuned to our CES 2020 news and highlights page for details on all the best new products being launched at the annual electronics show.