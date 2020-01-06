Panasonic's first true wireless buds promise “industry-leading” noise cancellation

In addition to announcing Technics’ entrance into the true wireless headphones market, Panasonic has used the CES stage to throw its own branded truly wireless earbuds into the pot. In addition, Panasonic has also revealed three new pairs of bass-enhanced wireless headphones.

The noise-cancelling RZ-S500Ws truly wireless buds sport similar features to the just-announced Technics EAH-AZ70Ws, including “industry-leading” noise cancellation performance, achieved through the combination of both feedback and analog and digital processing. An Ambient Mode that amplifies surrounding noise so that the user can briefly hear conversations or announcements is also present and correct.

The RZ-S500Ws, and the non-noise-cancelling RZ-S300Ws that sit below them, promise reliable Bluetooth connection and stability between the two buds, while a Panasonic Audio Connect App offers further features such as headphone location (in the event they are misplaced or stolen), noise-cancellation adjustment and sound mode customisation.

The Panasonic RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W don’t have price tags attached to them yet but will be available in June.

Bass junkies may be more interested in the all-new RB-M700B, RB-M500B and RB-M300B headphones, which are based on Panasonic's XBS DEEP (Extra Bass System Deep) technology and have 40mm drivers and specially tuned housing structures for enhanced low-frequency performance. A built-in Bass Reactor aims to simulate the kind of deep, rumbling bass you'd experience in a night club or concert.

You can expect these in April 2020.

