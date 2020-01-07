Audio Technica challenges Rega territory with new AT-LPW50PB turntable

Audio Technica is one of the better-known purveyors of good quality, affordable turntables – not all that surprising considering its 50-year experience in manufacturing turntables and phono cartridges.

Today, at CES 2020, the Japanese audio brand has launched a deck at the higher end of its typical price spectrum. The Audio Technica AT-LPW50PB (£379/$399) is a belt-driven model that, instead of featuring the bells and whistles of some of its USB output- or Bluetooth-toting siblings, focuses purely on performance.

The AT-LPW50PB has a professional-grade anti-resonant aluminium platter, a carbon fibre tonearm, and an AT-VM95E moving magnet cartridge that can later be upgraded to another VM95 series cartridge. A built-in phono preamp means owners have the option to connect the turntable directly to an amplifier or pair of powered speakers.

Audio Technica has chosen a sensor-monitored motor to ensure the accuracy of its platter rotation speed (either 33 1/3RPM or 45RPM), while the included AC adapter handles the AC/DC conversion away from the turntable’s chassis to minimise music signal interference.

Boxed with a dual RCA cable, 45 RPM adapter, removable dust cover, rubber mat and height-adjustable isolation feet, the AT-LPW50PB will be available from this month, priced at £379 ($399). As it positions itself between Rega’s class-leading Planar 1 and Planar 3/Elys2 models price-wise, it has some task on its hands to make a big noise in this territory. That said, if any brand can...

