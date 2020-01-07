Now you can have Alexa inside your Lamborghini

If you've been waiting for something to convince you to finally drop that $300,000 burning a hole in your pocket on a Lamborghini, then you could be in luck: Lambos now come with Alexa.

Amazon has brought a Lamborghini Huracán EVO to CES 2020 to highlight this fact, and very nice it looks, too. Lamborghini is in fact the first car manufacturer to feature Amazon Alexa in-car control, bringing a whole heap of voice-activated assistance to your supercar experience.

The entire Huracán EVO family now comes with Alexa inside alongside that V10, so you can shout 'Why is this even allowed?!" as you edge your way towards that 202mph top speed.

(Image credit: Lamborghini/Amazon)

(Image credit: Lamborghini/Amazon)

More usefully, you can use Alexa to answer calls, ask for directions, select music, recommend restaurants, open your garage, and plenty more besides, all while you keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

And fear not, your pride and joy won't be left behind by subsequent Alexa updates – Amazon and Lamborghini have partnered to deliver continuous updates of Alexa’s operation within the cars.

Expect to see Amazon Alexa in-car control across the Lamborghini Huracán EVO range by the end of 2020.