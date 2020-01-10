Best of CES 2020: TVs, headphones, speakers and more

Our round-up of the best of CES 2020 features our pick of the best new AV products from the show floor in Las Vegas.

From 8K and OLED TVs, to Dolby Atmos speakers and wireless earbuds, CES 2020 was once again jam-packed with new products. Here's our pick of the very best CES 2020 products from this year's show.

Panasonic HZ2000 OLED

(Image credit: Future)

The best TV at CES 2020? Very possibly. Panasonic makes our favourite OLED TV right now, so naturally we're excited to see what the company's 2020 flagship can do. The HZ2000 introduces the next generation of Panasonic’s custom-made Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel, as well as an improved version of its HCX Pro Intelligent processor. Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode have us intrigued, too. There's even a new and improved Dolby Atmos sound system. Roll on the full review...

Focal Chora 826-D Dolby Atmos speaker

(Image credit: Focal)

Focal has announced three new models for its Chora range, including the company's first Dolby Atmos speaker. The Chora 826-D is a floorstander with an upward-firing driver that delivers the height channels of an Atmos soundtrack. Focal has designed the driver to direct the sound towards the ceiling at a carefully calculated angle so that it reflects around the entire room. And we like the sound of that.

Samsung Q950 8K QLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Look, no bezel! Samsung is pushing the boundaries of, well, everything with its new flagship TV. There's 8K resolution, updates to the 8K Quantum Processor and Full Array Local Dimming system, a new Adaptive Picture+ mode for optimising performance according to the ambient light conditions, and even a sonic equivalent, called – you guessed it – Adaptive Picture+. But, we're going to level with you, it's the bezel-less, Infinity Screen design that really sold us, Using 99% of the front facade for the screen, and measuring only 14.9mm deep, it's a sublime looking television.

JBL L82 Classic speakers

(Image credit: JBL)

CES is no longer a big focus for hi-fi products so we were extra excited to see these great new JBLs. We're big fans of the fun-loving JBL L100 Classic speakers, which revisit a retro classic, so we're happy to see a mini sibling land, the JBL L82 Classic. They're a more compact two-way design, sold as mirror-imaged pairs with each one using a one-inch titanium dome tweeter with an acoustic lens waveguide and front-panel HF level attenuator. Standing 18 inches tall, if you're keen to make room for them, you'll need a healthy $2500 for a pair. And they're available in black, blue or orange.

Technics EAH-AZ70W wireless earbuds

(Image credit: Future)

True wireless earbuds were everywhere at CES, including the first ever pair from Technics. The EAH-AZ70W arrive with plenty of features, including adjustable noise-cancellation, a free companion app, an 18-hour battery life, independent left/right-channel connectivity, Ambient Mode and IPX4-equivalent water resistance. Lets hope they sound as good as they look.

LG 48in CX Series OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Despite all the shiny new TVs and intriguing TV tech upgrades, one of the most crucial releases may be the simple matter of a new screen size. Up until now, OLED TVs have been the preserve of 55-inch sets and above. No more. The LG OLED48CX is a 48in OLED TV (Sony has one, too) and forms a key part of the CX Series, new for 2020. LG's CX range of OLED TVs appears virtually identical to the all-conquering and Award-winning C9 series from last year but adds fresh picture processing upgrades, and both Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision IQ. We think this could be a big seller.

Sony Vision-S concept car

(Image credit: Future)

Sony surprised everyone at CES, not with some PS5 news (although we did see the logo), but with a car. Yep. And what's CES without some concept craziness? Once we soaked in the strangeness, we fell head over heels for the wrap around display and most importantly, the surround sound. We’ve tried 360 Reality Audio before with some of other prototype products, such as a soundbar, wireless speaker and headphones, but never has it been so effective as when it hits us square in the face behind the wheel of the Vision-S. We hope this is the sound of things to come for in-car audio.

