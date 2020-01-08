Esoteric N-01XD is a network DAC with DSD and MQA support

Esoteric, the high-end audio brand spun out of TEAC, delivered one of the best CD players we've ever heard, the K-05, so we're excited to learn the company has a new network DAC on the way, the N-01XD.
On display at CES 2020, the Esoteric N-01XD supports DSD Audio and MQA decoding, offers access to Roon, Qobuz and Tidal, and offers 64-bit/512Fs. You can stream up to DSD 22.5MHz and PCM 384kHz, too (if you can find some and your network can take it).
There are quad power transformers in order to keep separate sections for the DAC and a separate power supply for the streaming section. Elsewhere, technology is borrowed from the flagship Grandioso products.
Inputs come in the form of an ES-Link, five XLR, two optical, one USB and two RCA, as well as that network connectivity. You'll find RCA and XLR outputs.
Available now (and being demoed with a lovely pair of Focal speakers right now at CES, pictured above). How much? We think this one's in the, "if you have to ask..." category.