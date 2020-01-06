Mark Levinson introduces No.5105 turntable, pricing starts at $6000

It might surprise you to know that Mark Levinson is a relative newcomer to the turntable market. Its first deck, the No.515, only launched at CES 2017 and, at CES 2020, the high-end hi-fi electronics manufacturer has followed this up with a second model, the No.5105.

The No.5105 takes inspiration from Mark Levinson's 5000 series of hi-fi components and sees new material combinations used for the first time.

The solid, one-inch-thick aluminium front panels are bead-blasted and black-anodized. Its tinted black display case is recessed into a bead-blasted, clear-anodized aluminium bezel and you've also got matching aluminium speed and standby controls at your fingertips.

There's also a custom 10in high-gloss black carbon fibre tonearm tube which is fused to a solid aluminium headshell. The solid aluminium platter weighs in at a hefty 14lb and is suspended on a hardened steel axle, which rotates on ultra-precise bearings.

Everything sits on an aluminium plinth which is almost two inches thick and lies suspended on three adjustable aluminium feet. Each foot uses a mixed-material internal suspension system.

Powering the deck is a 12V synchronous motor with an integrated power supply.

The Mark Levinson No.5105 can be bought either with or without a factory-installed moving coil phono cartridge. The different versions cost $6000 and $7000 respectively and will be available to buy in summer 2020.

