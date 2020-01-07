CES 2020: Royole Mirage brings video to the smart speaker party

Flexible screen specialist Royole has launched its first smart speaker at CES 2020, and it comes with a curved touchscreen.

It’s an Alexa-enabled, cylindrical device set with Royole’s proprietary 8in AMOLED screen which wraps almost all the way around its body. The 1920 x 1440px screen was certainly bright and responsive when we watched its demo videos and navigated about its Android OS on the show floor in Las Vegas.

It’s fitted with 3 x 48mm full-range drivers and a passive bass radiator for a total of 30W RMS of sound in a 360-degree spread. Two far-field mics take care of the voice recognition and there’s a mute switch in case you want to make sure that Big Brother isn’t listening.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s connectable by both Bluetooth and wifi, as one would expect, but the novel addition to go with the screen is a 5MP camera used for making video calls.

Like other smart speakers, you can use the Mirage to check traffic, set alarms and everything else but the screen also makes for functions like displaying song lyrics for you own impromptu karaoke sessions.

Inside the Mirage Smart Speaker is a Qualcomm APQ8053 chipset, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage space for any local music, videos and pictures.

It’s available in Q2 2020 priced at $899/£799.

