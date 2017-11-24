Black Friday isn’t all about getting your hands on four-figure-discounted TVs and half-price Award-winning turntables (all of which you can view on our very best Black Friday deals so far, by the way).

This Black Friday week, Primephonic is offering 30% off select hi-res albums within its extensive classic music catalogue, some of which are available in full-fat 24bit/192kHz FLAC.

That means, for example, Gambini: Organ Music (24bit/96kHz) is now on sale for £6.29 (instead of £8.99).

Selected CD-quality albums are also included in the deal. The Gerard Schwarz Collection is available for £52.49 instead of £74.99, and Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier has been reduced from £18.49 to £12.94.

We praised Primephonic’s Download store (which is significantly better than its streaming service) for its comprehensive catalogue and intuitive website, noting that while its genre focus is narrow, classical fans will no doubt find it wide in its appeal.

